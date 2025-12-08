403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Netanyahu Plans Talks with Trump
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday that he intends to convene with US President Donald Trump at the White House later this month to deliberate on the subsequent stage of the Gaza truce arrangement.
At a joint media briefing in west Jerusalem alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Netanyahu stated, “I think we'll be having very important conversations in the end of the month on how to ensure that this second stage is achieved.”
He emphasized that the upcoming phase will pose challenges equal to—or greater than—those of the initial stage, noting that movement toward this next step is expected “very shortly” following the return of the remaining Israeli hostage from the Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian faction Hamas, all 20 Israeli captives who were alive have now been transferred, as well as the remains of the 28 who lost their lives.
The ceasefire arrangement, in effect since Oct. 10, was facilitated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, with additional support from the US.
The first phase of the agreement involves the liberation of Israeli detainees in return for Palestinian prisoners. It also outlines plans for Gaza’s reconstruction and the creation of a new administrative framework that excludes Hamas.
Netanyahu also asserted that he does not intend to step away from the political arena, even if granted a presidential pardon related to longstanding corruption allegations.
Just last week, he formally appealed to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, submitting a request for clemency regarding the corruption cases that have followed him for years.
At a joint media briefing in west Jerusalem alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Netanyahu stated, “I think we'll be having very important conversations in the end of the month on how to ensure that this second stage is achieved.”
He emphasized that the upcoming phase will pose challenges equal to—or greater than—those of the initial stage, noting that movement toward this next step is expected “very shortly” following the return of the remaining Israeli hostage from the Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian faction Hamas, all 20 Israeli captives who were alive have now been transferred, as well as the remains of the 28 who lost their lives.
The ceasefire arrangement, in effect since Oct. 10, was facilitated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, with additional support from the US.
The first phase of the agreement involves the liberation of Israeli detainees in return for Palestinian prisoners. It also outlines plans for Gaza’s reconstruction and the creation of a new administrative framework that excludes Hamas.
Netanyahu also asserted that he does not intend to step away from the political arena, even if granted a presidential pardon related to longstanding corruption allegations.
Just last week, he formally appealed to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, submitting a request for clemency regarding the corruption cases that have followed him for years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment