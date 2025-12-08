403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar PM rejects claims of financing Hamas amid Israel conflict
(MENAFN) According to general reports, Qatar’s prime minister firmly denied allegations that Doha provides financial backing to Hamas, emphasizing that his country will not cover the cost of damage caused by Israeli military operations.
During a public interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson at the 2025 Doha Forum, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani explained that Qatar’s contact with Hamas originated over a decade ago at the urging of Washington to enable dialogue and ceasefire mediation. He noted that “The starting of the relationship with Hamas… was started back more than 10 years… at the request of the United States,” and clarified that the organization’s presence in Doha “was used only for the communication and to facilitate ceasefire, facilitating aid to Gaza.”
The prime minister — who also serves as foreign minister — stressed that claims portraying Qatar as a financial sponsor of Hamas disregard the multilayered monitoring mechanisms behind all aid transfers. He stated: “Today, when they are claiming that this is the financing of Qatar to Hamas, it has no basis,” adding that “All our aid… went to Gaza, went to the people, and was under a very transparent process that the United States is fully aware about.”
He further pointed out that a succession of Israeli administrations, along with their security agencies, had themselves approved and coordinated the delivery of this assistance.
Sheikh Mohammed argued that political attacks directed at Qatar distort the country’s genuine role as a mediator focused on reducing humanitarian suffering and arranging ceasefires. “We have seen a lot of efforts ongoing for years now based on disinformation and spreading lies and false information about Qatar in order to hurt the relationship between Qatar and the United States,” he said.
While reaffirming Qatar’s intention to continue humanitarian support for Palestinians, he made clear that Doha will not fund reconstruction efforts following Israeli military actions: “We will continue supporting the Palestinian people. We will do whatever to alleviate their suffering, but we are not the ones who are going to write the check to rebuild what others destroy.” He added, “That's basically our position. But also, we will not let the Palestinian people drive; they are not helped, or they are not funded.”
Reports note that the ceasefire — facilitated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar with US backing — began on Oct. 10 and halted a two-year Israeli offensive that had resulted in more than 70,000 deaths, the majority women and children, and nearly 171,000 injuries since October 2023.
During a public interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson at the 2025 Doha Forum, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani explained that Qatar’s contact with Hamas originated over a decade ago at the urging of Washington to enable dialogue and ceasefire mediation. He noted that “The starting of the relationship with Hamas… was started back more than 10 years… at the request of the United States,” and clarified that the organization’s presence in Doha “was used only for the communication and to facilitate ceasefire, facilitating aid to Gaza.”
The prime minister — who also serves as foreign minister — stressed that claims portraying Qatar as a financial sponsor of Hamas disregard the multilayered monitoring mechanisms behind all aid transfers. He stated: “Today, when they are claiming that this is the financing of Qatar to Hamas, it has no basis,” adding that “All our aid… went to Gaza, went to the people, and was under a very transparent process that the United States is fully aware about.”
He further pointed out that a succession of Israeli administrations, along with their security agencies, had themselves approved and coordinated the delivery of this assistance.
Sheikh Mohammed argued that political attacks directed at Qatar distort the country’s genuine role as a mediator focused on reducing humanitarian suffering and arranging ceasefires. “We have seen a lot of efforts ongoing for years now based on disinformation and spreading lies and false information about Qatar in order to hurt the relationship between Qatar and the United States,” he said.
While reaffirming Qatar’s intention to continue humanitarian support for Palestinians, he made clear that Doha will not fund reconstruction efforts following Israeli military actions: “We will continue supporting the Palestinian people. We will do whatever to alleviate their suffering, but we are not the ones who are going to write the check to rebuild what others destroy.” He added, “That's basically our position. But also, we will not let the Palestinian people drive; they are not helped, or they are not funded.”
Reports note that the ceasefire — facilitated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar with US backing — began on Oct. 10 and halted a two-year Israeli offensive that had resulted in more than 70,000 deaths, the majority women and children, and nearly 171,000 injuries since October 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment