Border Clash Erupts Between Thailand And Cambodia

Thailand and Cambodia have accused each other of firing first in a brief exchange of gunfire along their shared border, renewing tensions despite recent peace efforts.

Thailand's military said Cambodian troops opened fire on Sunday night, forcing Thai soldiers to respond intermittently in self-defence. Local Thai media reported that two Thai soldiers were injured in the incident.

Cambodia's Defence Ministry rejected the claim and said Thai forces initiated the shooting. It added that Cambodian troops did not retaliate and instead contacted Thai authorities immediately to request a ceasefire.

The confrontation comes after the two countries signed an“immediate and unconditional” ceasefire in July and later issued a joint peace statement in October.

The border remains sensitive due to long-standing territorial disputes and smuggling routes, and analysts warn the situation could escalate without consistent communication.

ASEAN observers and regional diplomats have urged both sides to de-escalate and uphold recent agreements as negotiations continue on formal border demarcation.

