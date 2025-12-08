South Kashmir: Four Injured In Tractortavera Collision In Tral
Srinagar- Four passengers were injured on Monday in a collision between a tractor and a Tavera vehicle near a petrol pump in the Lalgam area of Tral in South Kashmir.
Officials said the injured were initially taken to PHC Awantipora, from where they were referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for further treatment, reported news agency KNT.
The injured have been identified as Ghulam Hassan Dedad, son of Jamal Dedad; Rayaz Ahmad Paswal, son of Raj Wali; Roshan Paswal, son of Gulab Paswal; and Abdul Rashid Paswal, all inhabitants of Nagpathri Tral.ADVERTISEMENT
Police said the vehicles involved suffered damage in the collision. A case has been registered, and investigation has been taken up to ascertain the cause of the accident.
