Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Kashmir: Four Injured In Tractortavera Collision In Tral

South Kashmir: Four Injured In Tractortavera Collision In Tral


2025-12-08 01:08:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
South Kashmir: Four Injured in Tractor–Tavera Collision in Tral

Srinagar- Four passengers were injured on Monday in a collision between a tractor and a Tavera vehicle near a petrol pump in the Lalgam area of Tral in South Kashmir.

Officials said the injured were initially taken to PHC Awantipora, from where they were referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for further treatment, reported news agency KNT.

The injured have been identified as Ghulam Hassan Dedad, son of Jamal Dedad; Rayaz Ahmad Paswal, son of Raj Wali; Roshan Paswal, son of Gulab Paswal; and Abdul Rashid Paswal, all inhabitants of Nagpathri Tral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the vehicles involved suffered damage in the collision. A case has been registered, and investigation has been taken up to ascertain the cause of the accident.

MENAFN08122025000215011059ID1110449930



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search