Baku Hosts“Customsbusiness Forum 2025: Dialogue And Trust”

The“Customs–Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust” is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event is attended by Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov; Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Lieutenant General of the Customs Service Shahin Baghirov; bp's Vice President for Communications and External Affairs for the Caspian region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, as well as other officials.

During the forum, presentations will be made on digital tools implemented in the field of customs work, as well as joint projects carried out by the customs authorities and relevant state institutions aimed at regulating and simplifying foreign trade operations. Discussions on customs procedures and operations with the participation of business entities are also planned.

It should be noted that the State Customs Committee traditionally organizes the“Customs–Business Forum” every year with the participation of government representatives, foreign trade actors, experts, and partners. The main objective is to further expand cooperation with the business community and to inform the public about ongoing innovations in the customs sphere.