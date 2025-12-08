Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Obliterate Russian Radar, Communications Hub In Northern Slobozhanshchyna

2025-12-08 01:05:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service reported this on Facebook and released the video, according to Ukrinform.

In addition, the border guards accurately struck enemy shelter locations, resulting in losses among Russian personnel.

Read also: DIU Soldiers destroy Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system in Zaporizhzhia region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards used an FPV drone to destroy a Russian UAV launch point in the Kursk sector.

Illustrative photo: 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN08122025000193011044ID1110449923



UkrinForm

