Ukrainian Border Guards Obliterate Russian Radar, Communications Hub In Northern Slobozhanshchyna
In addition, the border guards accurately struck enemy shelter locations, resulting in losses among Russian personnel.Read also: DIU Soldiers destroy Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system in Zaporizhzhia region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards used an FPV drone to destroy a Russian UAV launch point in the Kursk sector.
Illustrative photo: 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
