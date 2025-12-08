Redefining Sustainability Through Personal Sustainability

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 6, 2025 5:38 pm - The Personal Sustainability Handbook defines the nascent field of personal sustainability and offers a framework for sustainabilizing the main pillars of one's life.

MONTREAL, Quebec, December 6, 2025 - The Sustainabilitist, an online think tank for entities seeking to sustainabilize all facets of human endeavors, announces the release of its first full-length handbook: The Personal Sustainability Handbook.

This handbook establishes personal sustainability as a field of sustainability, and invites the readers to reexamine and restructure the five main pillars of their existence: physical health, diet, mental well-being, personal finance and relationship.

For each of these pillars, it also offers a framework of actionable practices to help the readers cultivate a sustainable life-amounting to a total of 61 practices each being a framework in itself.

Since its inception, The Sustainabilitist has spearheaded the philosophy of sustainabilitism, the philosophy that regards sustainability as a way of life beyond economy, society and the environment.

For the sustainabilitists, sustainability is about well-being through a long-term, omnidirectional perspective, which in particular calls for one's lifestyle and choices to remain viable for both themselves and their surroundings.

The Personal Sustainability Handbook thus translates this philosophy into practices that support resilience, longevity, productivity and flourishing. Among the topics addressed include improving sleep, reconnecting with nature, mindful eating, nutrition, mental health, self-awareness, financial planning and building good relationships through character development.

As such, this handbook may be a valuable resource for those dissatisfied with out-of-touch advice or their own unsustainability. It also helps the readers transform broad ideals into concrete habits, allowing them to build a stable foundation first for themselves-before spreading their efforts in sustainability outward to their surroundings.

The Personal Sustainability Handbook is available in multiple formats: hardcover, paperback, PDF, audiobook and eBook. It can be obtained via The Sustainabilitist's online store at and at many retailers around the world.

About The Sustainabilitist

The Sustainabilitist () is an online platform exploring sustainability in all dimensions of human endeavor-from health and personal development to culture, economy and large-scale systems. It aims to help entities avoid impending collapses at different levels-so that they can reclaim balance, resilience and long-term harmony at a massive scale.