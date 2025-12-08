Accessos And SCADA Partner To Improve Emergency Access For Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Communities

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 6, 2025 7:16 pm - AccesSOS and SCADA announce a partnership to expand accessible emergency communication for Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities. They'll offer trainings, workshops, and tailored outreach using the accesSOS app to help people reach 911 safely.

LOS ANGELES, CA Dec 9th, 2025 - accesSOS and the Southern California Asian Deaf Association (SCADA) are excited to announce a new partnership aimed at improving emergency communication access for Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities across Southern California.

Through this partnership, accesSOS and SCADA will actively raise awareness of accessible emergency support, expand community training, and connect more people to accessible pathways for reaching 911 when they can't call. By uniting SCADA's community leadership with accesSOS's innovative emergency-access app in 30 languages, the collaboration ensures people can get help faster and more safely.

This joint initiative brings community workshops, virtual trainings, culturally tailored outreach, and accessible resources to help close communication gaps during emergencies. Together, the organizations aim to equip Deaf and Hard of Hearing community members with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to reach emergency services without barriers.

As communication barriers continue to affect millions across the U.S., this partnership actively pushes forward the movement to modernize emergency response systems so people can get help quickly and without barriers. SCADA and accesSOS share a deep commitment to equity, accessibility, and safety, and their collaboration moves us closer to a future where no one is left behind in an emergency.

"SCADA is committed to empowering our community, and partnering with accesSOS helps ensure our members have an accessible, equitable way to connect with 911 when every second counts."

- Lan Ngo, President, Southern California Asian Deaf Association

"Partnering with SCADA strengthens our shared mission to make emergency help accessible for everyone. Their deep connection to the community and our technology work together to reduce barriers and ensure Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities can reach 911 quickly.”

- Gabriella Wong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, accesSOS

About accesSOS

accesSOS is a nonprofit dedicated to making emergency services accessible for everyone. It's free, 24/7 mobile app provides an alternative way to reach 911 when calling isn't possible, using an image-based interface that converts a user's information into a text message for the nearest 911 center. With millions of people facing communication barriers in emergencies, accesSOS works to ensure individuals who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing, non-verbal, have limited English proficiency, or are in unsafe situations where speaking is not possible, can get help quickly and safely. Learn more at

About SCADA

The Southern California Asian Deaf Association (SCADA) is dedicated to encouraging, empowering, and supporting Asian Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals across Southern California. SCADA promotes cultural awareness, diversity, and leadership while creating spaces for community members to explore their identities and connect with their heritage. Through cultural events, education, and community engagement, SCADA strengthens belonging and visibility for Asian Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals throughout the region. Learn more at