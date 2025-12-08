403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
18Th International Festival Of Cellphone Cinema 2025 To Announce Results Soon
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The International Festival of Cellphone Cinema is the first-ever international mobile film festival in the world, conceived and founded by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, in 2007. The first edition was launched in 2008, marking the beginning of a new era in digital and democratized filmmaking. Since then, the festival has grown exponentially, drawing participation from professionals, students, and enthusiasts from every corner of the globe.
Speaking about the festival's evolution, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Festival, said, "We are proud to be the first in the world to introduce the concept of a Cellphone Cinema Festival. It has given millions of creative minds the opportunity to express their vision using the most accessible technology available today. What began as a simple idea has now become a global movement encouraging innovation and storytelling beyond boundaries."
Over the years, distinguished filmmakers, artists, and academicians from around the world have served on the festival's jury, contributing to its growing credibility and international reputation. The reach and participation have expanded with each edition, reflecting the festival's rising popularity and influence in the digital creative space.
Prof. Karl Bardosh, noted cinema scholar from the Tisch School of the Arts, New York University, and President of the International Jury, added,
"The International Festival of Cellphone Cinema has transformed the way we look at filmmaking. It celebrates creativity, spontaneity, and the power of technology to tell human stories. From New York to Hungary and even Cannes, this festival has inspired a generation of filmmakers."
The festival has been instrumental in promoting mobile filmmaking as a new wave of expression, supported by Marwah Studios, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), and AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television. It has also collaborated with global institutions like Tisch School of the Arts, NYU, to showcase award-winning mobile films on international platforms including Hungary and Cannes, France.
Speaking about the festival's evolution, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Festival, said, "We are proud to be the first in the world to introduce the concept of a Cellphone Cinema Festival. It has given millions of creative minds the opportunity to express their vision using the most accessible technology available today. What began as a simple idea has now become a global movement encouraging innovation and storytelling beyond boundaries."
Over the years, distinguished filmmakers, artists, and academicians from around the world have served on the festival's jury, contributing to its growing credibility and international reputation. The reach and participation have expanded with each edition, reflecting the festival's rising popularity and influence in the digital creative space.
Prof. Karl Bardosh, noted cinema scholar from the Tisch School of the Arts, New York University, and President of the International Jury, added,
"The International Festival of Cellphone Cinema has transformed the way we look at filmmaking. It celebrates creativity, spontaneity, and the power of technology to tell human stories. From New York to Hungary and even Cannes, this festival has inspired a generation of filmmakers."
The festival has been instrumental in promoting mobile filmmaking as a new wave of expression, supported by Marwah Studios, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), and AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television. It has also collaborated with global institutions like Tisch School of the Arts, NYU, to showcase award-winning mobile films on international platforms including Hungary and Cannes, France.
Company:-Marwah Studios
User:- Sanjay Shah
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment