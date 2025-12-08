403
Elon Musk Labels EU as "Fourth Reich"
(MENAFN) Tech billionaire Elon Musk unleashed a blistering attack on the European Union, comparing the bloc to Nazi Germany after regulators slapped his social media platform X with a €120 million ($163 million) penalty.
The EU imposed the massive fine for violations of transparency requirements mandated by the 2022 Digital Services Act, legislation that sets enforceable benchmarks for content oversight and corporate accountability across online platforms.
European regulators determined that X's advertising disclosure practices fell short of legal standards and that its blue checkmark verification program misled users about account authenticity.
Musk amplified a post titled "The Fourth Reich," featuring imagery of the EU flag stripped away to reveal the flag of Nazi Germany beneath. "Pretty much," Musk responded in agreement.
The entrepreneur had already branded the EU a "bureaucratic monster," asserting that its administrators have been "slowly smothering Europe to death." Musk, who has consistently criticized European regulatory frameworks as overreaching, advocated for dismantling the entire union.
"The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries so that governments can better represent their people," he wrote.
American officials rallied behind Musk's position. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced the penalty as an "attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments."
"The days of censoring Americans online are over," he stated.
US Ambassador to the EU Andrew Puzder similarly condemned the regulatory action, declaring that Washington "opposes censorship and will challenge burdensome regulations that target US companies abroad."
Brussels remains defiant in defending its decision. Commission Executive Vice President for Tech Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy Henna Virkkunen insisted accountability rests solely with Musk's company, stating that "deceiving users with blue checkmarks, obscuring information on ads and shutting out researchers have no place online in the EU."
