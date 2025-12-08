403
Trump: Zelensky Seemingly Lacks Commitment To Plan Ending Ukraine War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump said late Sunday that he was "a little disappointed" over Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky's lack of commitment to the US plan to end the Ukraine war with Russia.
Answering a press question during the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Trump revealed that he had spoken to Russian and Ukrainian leaders on the peace plan, adding that he had felt disappointed that Zelensky had not read the US proposal for peace.
He indicated that Russia did not have any objection to the plan, but said he was not sure if Zelensky agreed to the process, though his people seemed to be in favor of the process.
Previously, Zelensky described the negotiations for peace with US representatives as constructive yet difficult.
In a televised speech, Zelensky said that he would discuss the issue with European leaders to reinforce the security and defense capabilities of Ukraine in its war with Russia. (end)
