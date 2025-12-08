Marnus Backs Neser As Australia Faces Selection Headache For Adelaide Test

MENAFN - IANS) Brisbane, Dec 8 (IANS) Australia are prepared to continue to make tough calls at selection on whether or not to pick Michael Neser for the Adelaide Test after his Gabba heroics as they eye a series-clinching victory in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Neser, who was picked ahead of veteran spinner Nathan Lyon for the day-night Test, claimed five wickets in England's second dig, proving his worth once again with the pink ball.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins looks certain to return to the XI for the match, the hosts may also be tempted to recall Lyon after he was dropped for the day-night Test in Brisbane, with batter Marnus Labuschagne indicating the selectors will do everything they can to ensure the balance of the side is best suited to the conditions presented in Adelaide.

"I'm not a selector, but what I will say is the same way they (selectors) looked at this game, they looked at the game objectively and said, 'What is the best way for us to win this game with all the information we have on pink-ball cricket," Labuschagne said.

"What plays, what favours it's been (in past Tests). Is it pace or whatever that is, or what type of bowler? And then they make the decision," he added.

If Cummins, Lyon and Josh Hazlewood do return in Adelaide then there are going to be some unlucky players make way after the likes of Neser, Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett all impressed at different stages of the Gabba triumph.

Neser in particular played a vital role in England's second innings and the performance came as no surprise to Labuschagne.

"To see him take five wickets with an old ball...it was awesome. There was a moment earlier in the season where I was just like, 'Man, I hope he gets his chance'," Labuschagne said.

"I saw the writing on the wall there that there's potential and for him to be able to come in and deliver I think there was little bit of nerves that first innings and then to come out second innings and play that role, get a five-for, I was just so happy.

"He just keeps delivering and delivering and we didn't see the best of his batting either and I think that's probably the exciting part as well is he's got a lot to offer with not only the ball but that (batting) and his fielding," he added.

Australia took a 2-0 series lead with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over England in Brisbane on Sunday and now have more than a week off before the crucial third Test at Adelaide Oval from December 17.