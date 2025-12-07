Wall Street Update: US Stocks Finish Higher As Inflation Fuels Rate Cut Expectations

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) US stocks climb as inflation data strengthens rate cut outlook

United States (US) stock markets ended the week on a positive note, supported by soft inflation data that reinforced expectations of a rate cut at this week's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. For the week, the Nasdaq 100 finished 1% higher, the S&P 500 rose by 0.31%, and the Dow Jones gained 238 points (+0.50%).

Ahead of Thursday's FOMC meeting, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index – the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of underlying inflation – rose a tame 0.2% month-on-month (MoM) in September and 2.8% year-on-year (YoY), in line with forecasts. Yet despite the benign print, US Treasury yields rose 4 basis points (bp) across the curve, taking their lead from Canadian bond yields, which gained after a hotter-than-expected jobs report.

US 10-year yields show strongest weekly rise since April

This resulted in US 10-year yields finishing the week 12 bp higher, marking their strongest weekly increase since April, to be eyeing the neckline of a potential inverted head-and-shoulders pattern at 4.17 – 4.19%. A clear breakout above this level would open the way for US 10-year yields to rise towards 4.50%.

While this is likely more of a story for 2026, a rise of this magnitude could impact equities if it unfolds rapidly. Potential catalysts for rising US bond yields include:



The impending fiscal boost from the 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

The Fed cutting rates into resilient growth The broader reflationary momentum now rippling through global long-end bond yields.

Key data release before Thursday's decision

Looking ahead, the only notable data release before Thursday's FOMC decision is Wednesday morning's October Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, useful context, but already somewhat stale.

FOMC interest rate decision

Date: Thursday, 11 December at 6.00am AEDT

At the last FOMC meeting in October, the Fed cut rates by 25 bp into a target range of 3.75% – 4.00%.

It was the central bank's second consecutive rate reduction and was approved by a 10 – 2 vote. Fed Governor Stephen Miran voted against the decision in favour of lowering rates by 50 bp, while Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid dissented in favour of holding rates steady.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters at the post-meeting news conference that a December cut was not a 'foregone conclusion'. The minutes of the meeting released on 19 November showed disagreement about the path forward, with the Board divided over whether a stalling labour market or stubborn inflation were bigger economic threats.

The hawkish minutes resulted in the odds of a 25 bp rate cut at this week's meeting falling to about 30%. However, since then, dovish Fed commentary and soft tier-two labour market data now sees the interest rates market pricing in an 87% chance of a 25 bp rate cut to 3.50% – 3.75% at this week's meeting.

The commentary will likely have a hawkish element, with Fed Chair Powell noting that the bar for further cuts is higher, and he will likely point out the views of participants who opposed a cut.

Looking ahead, the rates market is pricing in another two full 25 bp rate cuts in 2026, with a 50% probability of a third 25 bp rate cut in 2026.

Federal funds rate chart Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Nasdaq 100 technical analysis

Friday, 21 November's test and hold of critical support followed by Monday, 24 November's strong rally was an important turning point for US equity markets.

Specifically for the Nasdaq 100, it left the 23,854 low (21 November) as a false break lower and the likely bottom of the correction (Wave IV) from the late October 26,182 high (Wave III).

Looking ahead, providing the Nasdaq 100 remains above medium-term support at 24000 – 23800, we hold a bullish bias, looking for the current rally (Wave V) to test and break the record 26182 high, before a push towards 27000.

Nasdaq 100 daily chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView S&P 500 technical analysis

Friday, 21 November's test and hold of critical support followed by Monday, 24 November's strong rally was an important turning point for US equity markets.

Specifically for the S&P 500, it left the 6521 low (21 November) as a false break lower and the likely bottom of the correction (Wave IV) from the late October 6920 high (Wave III).

Looking ahead, providing the S&P 500 remains above medium-term support at 6550 – 6520, we hold a bullish bias, looking for the current rally (Wave V) to test and break the record 6920 high, before a push towards 7000.

Source: TradingView. The figures stated are as of 8 December 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation.

S&P 500 daily chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.

Ready to open an IG account?

Start your trading journey now

Open a free demo accoun