'Qatar's Support For Palestinians Steadfast'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani has reaffirmed that Qatar will persistently support the Palestinian people and provide humanitarian aid to them.

His Excellency added that Qatar won't leave the Palestinians without funding, but it won't be responsible for paying the rebuilding cost of what others have devastated in the Gaza Strip either.

HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the Palestinians have the right to remain on their territories, and no entity is entitled to compel them to leave their country.

Speaking during a conversation conducted by the founder of Tucker Carlson Network (TCN), Tucker Carlson, during the second day of Doha Forum 2025 deliberations, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said the relationship with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has been forged for 13 years at the request of the US of America.

The roots of this relationship go back nearly 19 years, when Hamas participated in the Palestinian Legislative Council elections, and also when it moved its office to Doha in 2012, which was used exclusively to facilitate ceasefire communication and to enable the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip, he highlighted.

HE the Prime Minister noted that Qatar has faced censures and attacks due to hosting Hamas on its territory, explaining that, when addressing conflicts, it is essential to engage all parties for their resolution.

However, despite the criticisms and accusations, communication with Hamas has led to multiple agreements on ceasefires, the release of hostages, and alleviating civilian suffering, he outlined, pointing out that some politicians attempt to exploit this for short-term political gains, fueling the narratives they propagate and using Qatar as a means to assign blame to other countries.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs clarified that all aid delivered to the Palestinian people was implemented with full transparency and under the superintendence of the US, pointing out that Israel was facilitating this process, which was carried out through the successive governments there.

Qatar did not provide funding to Hamas, and the allegations in this regard are baseless, the Prime Minister underlined, emphasizing that these allegations intend to spread lies and misleading information about Qatar, which achieves nothing in reality.

HE Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that the record of Qatar with the US over past decades shows that it did not encourage any hostile acts, pointing out that all its dialogues with the US focus on de-escalation and achieving peace in the region.

Regarding the Israeli targeting of Doha, he noted that there are many unethical actions that cannot be justified, adding that the notion of mediation lies in being a safe space for parties to the conflict, so that they can reach a deal to end wars and conflicts, yet when the mediator is subjected to bombardment by one of the parties, this is unprecedented.

He reiterated that the Israeli bombardment of Doha contravenes the very essence of international obligations and cannot be accepted under any circumstances.

From the moment of the Israeli attack, President Donald Trump requested to communicate with Qatar, and at the same time, contact was made with the Israeli side, where he expressed his disappointment and shock at what Israel did, in his capacity as a partner in these efforts, His Excellency elucidated.

He added that the Israeli strike on Doha occurred while the Qatari team was working to convince Hamas to approve the proposal presented by the US President at that time, and to reach a deal before developing the 20-point plan.

Regarding the misleading media reports claiming that the Israeli attack on Doha was carried out with the approval of President Trump, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out that there are those seeking to sabotage the Qatar-US relationship, stating that these reports want people to believe that, but this is not new to Qatar.

Qatar has witnessed many attempts based on lies, misleading information, and falsehoods about it, as well as to undermine its relationship with the US, he clarified.

His Excellency elaborated that the Qatar-US relationship is mutually beneficial, as both sides work to achieve matters that their adversaries do not seek, those who aim for escalation, domination, and control, while Qatar calls for resolving conflicts through peaceful means and dialogue, which has been its policy since its establishment. He stressed that the Qatari support will be for the Palestinian people, and not for the rebuilding of what Israel destroyed.

He said that Qatar feels pain when it hears others speak of the people of Gaza as if they are different from others, but Qatar sees that the people of Gaza have the right to determine where they want to live, and these people do not want to leave their country, as seen on more than one occasion when the barriers between northern and southern Gaza were removed.

Folks witnessed the people return to their homes even though they were leveled to the ground, and build tents on their ruins, which demonstrates the resilience of this people, His Excellency noted, asserting that no party has the right to displace this people or force them to move elsewhere.

HE the Prime Minister emphasized that the current situation cannot continue in the long term, pointing out that if the violations in the Gaza Strip persist, this conflict could escalate again, and this is something everyone must avoid.

The optimal solution lies in implementing the plan launched by President Trump, which received consensus among regional states, rebuilding Gaza so that its people remain and live on their land, and reaching a political solution to the broader issue through the establishment of the Palestinian statehood according to the two-state solution, he stressed.

His Excellency hoped that a war between Israel and Iran would not occur in the future, and that a way could be found to revive negotiations and talks regarding Iran's nuclear programme, warning that if any Israeli attack on Iran takes place, its impact would be felt across all countries in the region, potentially causing a flare-up of conflict.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, he assured that there is much hope in the ongoing efforts undertaken by the US in this regard to reach a solution, emphasizing that this war has become a source of harm for the entire world and carries severe consequences if it continues.

Palestinian People humanitarian aid Gaza Strip