No True Progress Without Justice: Sheikha Moza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) True progress can be achieved when it stands alongside justice and call for justice is a universal human necessity, affirmed Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation and Qatar Foundation Sunday.

Her Highness Sheikha Moza was addressing a gathering of international dignitaries at the closing ceremony of Doha Forum 2025 held under the theme " Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress”

"I believe that true progress can only be achieved when it stands alongside justice-otherwise, it ceases to be progress, and degenerates into nihilism. Since true progress lies in education, justice demands the securing of education to preserve language, traditions, and cultural identity. Together, these comprise humanity's valuable heritage, and ensure the safety of societies and their national

Her Highness, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser delivers the closing remarks at Doha Forum 2025.

“Therefore, securing education becomes a prerequisite for achieving social justice; while neglecting education is akin to surrendering to the ignorance and regression that perpetuates a cycle of dependency," Her Highness said.

Sheikha Moza noted that justice, at its core, is a faith, a culture, and a practice deeply rooted in reality.

"Justice must be perceived and experienced, not simply used as a rhetorical slogan. Those slogans are empty promises and false commitments deliberately designed to remain unfulfilled. The international system is marred by an absence of the principles of justice, as scenes of injustice spread across the globe - an injustice that is clearly observable but intentionally ignored and dismissed," noted the EAA Chairperson.

Sheikha Moza remarked that the core issue is the implementation of justice. "I do not believe the concept of justice needs redefining; the more pressing issue lies in how justice is implemented in practice. Across various parts of the world, we have witnessed a selective application of the right to justice, as well as its outright denial in regions where people cry out to the world to restrain their oppressor and uphold justice, but those cries remain unanswered," highlighted Sheikha Moza.

"The call for justice is a universal human necessity. Justice is essential for the vulnerable to feel protected in the face of the powerful, and equally necessary to uphold the integrity of international relations - ensuring that no state, by virtue of its strength, wrongs another," continued Her

Sheikha Moza stresed that humanity must safeguard justice and fairness. "Today, humanity must safeguard justice and fairness with an unwavering commitment because of the access to instruments of mass warfare and genocide, at a rate unprecedented in the history of humanity. For nothing curbs the intoxication of power more effectively than justice and the rule of law," she stated.

According to Sheikha Moza, today's global challenges demand a courageous framework aimed at restoring the tilted scales of justice. "When justice truly prevails, it reinstates in people their sense of self-confidence. For the marginalised, who endure conflict or humanitarian crises, it not only restores their belief that they are worthy of a dignified life, but also reassures them that they are far from being a burden on this earth," pointed out, Her Highness.

“Regrettably, today's reality is shaped by sweeping narratives that recast power as the very language of truth and justice. This turns today's struggle into a battle of narratives: to restore meaning to concepts that have been stripped of their significance, so much so that peace no longer means peace, security no longer means security, and justice - the greatest victim of all -no longer means justice," added Her Highness.

