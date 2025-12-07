Thunderstorms, Rain Forecast For TN, Puducherry For Next Two Days

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 8 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday and Tuesday, warning residents to stay alert to changing weather conditions.

According to the latest update issued by the weather office on Monday morning, scattered to fairly widespread rain activity is expected across several districts, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

The forecast attributes the unsettled weather to a combination of local atmospheric instability and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, which is creating favourable conditions for thunderstorm development. Meteorologists said interior districts of Tamil Nadu, including parts of the Cauvery delta, western zones, and southern districts, are likely to witness intermittent showers with occasional lightning.

Puducherry and its adjoining coastal areas may also experience brief spells of moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds.

The maximum temperature in most places is expected to remain slightly below normal due to cloud cover and rainfall activity, while minimum temperatures may remain relatively stable. The weather department has advised people, particularly farmers, fishermen, and those working outdoors, to take necessary precautions.

Residents have been cautioned against taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms, and those in low-lying areas have been asked to remain watchful for localised waterlogging. Fishermen have been advised to check local advisories before venturing into the sea, as squally winds and rough conditions are likely during thunderstorm episodes.

Over the past few days, isolated pockets in Tamil Nadu have already witnessed short spells of rain, providing some relief from dry conditions but also causing brief traffic disruptions in urban centres. Officials said the current spell is not expected to be extremely heavy in nature, but lightning activity could pose localised risks.

Rainfall over the next 48 hours is also expected to benefit standing crops in several interior districts, especially paddy and horticultural plantations, which have been affected by fluctuating moisture levels in recent weeks. However, agricultural officers have cautioned farmers to ensure proper drainage to prevent damage due to water stagnation.

The Chennai weather office said it will continue to closely monitor developments and issue updated warnings if the intensity of the system increases. Meanwhile, district administrations have been asked to remain prepared to respond swiftly to any weather-related emergencies during the next two days.