Artists Of National Ensemble Hutsuliia Report Attack On Their Bus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) One of the ensemble's members, Vasyl Sheremeta, stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"After 10,000 kilometers and 25 concerts in Poland and Finland, representing Ukraine and our culture abroad, carrying out a volunteer and cultural-diplomatic mission, the artists of the Ivano-Frankivsk National Song and Dance Ensemble Hutsuliia were returning home... At an OKKO gas station in the town of Sheptytskyi (Chervonohrad), at 03:00 (during curfew), our bus became the site of a brutal attack," Sheremeta wrote.

According to him, about six aggressive young men and three ladies in an inadequate state burst into the bus, threw belongings around, provoked a conflict, and then began physical violence.

"This was not a fight. It was a one-sided assault. The artists tried to calm the situation and protect the women in the group. The result: broken noses; numerous contusions; rib bruises; a concussion; a complex fracture with displacement...," Sheremeta added.

Temporary mobile railway station set up in Fastiv, Kyiv region

He noted that the ensemble's administrator was injured during the attack. She suffered rib bruises and severe stress. It is reported that the artists called the police, but the attackers were not detained. The artists are now awaiting an objective investigation of the incident.

Ukrinform is currently attempting to obtain a comment from the police on the matter.

As reported earlier, in Kyiv a sportsman was detained for beating a passerby unconscious on Khreshchatyk.

Photo: Evgeny Kraws / Vasyl Sheremeta / Facebook