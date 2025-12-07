Veteran Sports Competition Hart-2025 Held In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm)Ukrainian literature festival to be held in Tokyo for first time

The announcement was published on the website of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

According to the ministry, Hart brought together more than 400 veterans from across the country, engaging them in nine adaptive sports disciplines: wheelchair basketball and rugby, sitting volleyball, archery, indoor rowing, laser-run, powerlifting, cycling, and swimming. Each discipline demanded not only physical endurance, but also technical skill, precision, and streamlined team coordination.

For many participants, these competitions marked their first return to sport following lengthy rehabilitation.

This year, the tournament received the status of national qualifier for the Marine Corps & Air Force Trials 2026-a prestigious international event organized by the United States Marine Corps and the United States Air Force for active-duty service members and veterans.

The ministry reports that, based on the results of Hart-2025, a 45-member national team will be formed to represent Ukraine on the international stage.

The event concluded with a performance by the band Zhadan i Sobaky.

The Come Back Alive Initiative Center implemented Hart-2025 in partnership with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Kyiv recently hosted the premiere of Aeneid by the Veterans' Theatre.