Sadik Receives ABA's Award For Distinguished Service To Arab Banking

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) – The Arab Bankers' Association (ABA), a professional association whose membership includes leading bankers and professionals in sectors related to banking in the United Kingdom and the Arab world and headquartered in London, approved granting CEO of Arab Bank Randa Sadik the Distinguished Service to Arab Banking award in recognition of her efforts and notable contributions to the Arab banking industry.ABA CEO Gaby Fadel said honoring Sadik is a recognition of her distinguished achievements, noting that "her wise leadership of Arab Bank one of the most established financial institutions in the Middle East and North Africa has made her the most deserving and worthy recipient of this prestigious award."Sadik has served as CEO of Arab Bank since 2022, becoming the first woman to hold this position at the bank.She brings banking experience spanning four decades, having begun her career in the sector in 1986. Over the years, she held numerous leadership positions at the National Bank of Kuwait in Kuwait and London before joining Arab Bank in 2010 as Deputy CEO.Forbes Middle East ranked Sadik among the Top 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen in the Middle East in 2024 and 2025.