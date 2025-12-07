Jordanian Ambassador Presents Credentials To Algerian President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Algiers, Dec. 7 (Petra) – Ambassador Ahed Ali Sweidat presented his credentials on Sunday to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, head of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, as Jordan's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Algeria, during a ceremony held at the presidential palace.Ambassador Sweidat conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Tebboune and expressed wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Algerian people.In turn, President Tebboune asked to convey his greetings and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II, praising the King's wise policies and the distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries. He expressed the Algerian government's interest in enhancing and developing bilateral relations and wished Jordan and its people ongoing progress and prosperity.The credentialing ceremony was attended by Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf, Secretary-General of the Presidency Boualem Boualem, and members of the Jordanian embassy in Algeria.