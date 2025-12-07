Workshop On Climate-Resilient Urban Planning For Irbid, Mafraq Concludes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) – A workshop on "Developing Main and Climate-Resilient Urban Plans for Irbid and Mafraq Municipalities and Establishing Urban Observatories to Address Urban Risk Issues" concluded Sunday in Amman.Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman, who patronized the event, said the initiative marks an important step in Jordan's efforts to strengthen adaptation to climate-change impacts, particularly in cities facing mounting pressures from population growth, hosting refugees and challenges linked to water scarcity and urban risks.He said the project translates the priorities of the National Climate Change Policy and Jordan's Nationally Determined Contributions into practical, applicable actions at the municipal level. He stressed the need to move forward with implementing project outputs on the ground and turning them into concrete, executable initiatives.Suleiman said the development of climate-resilient urban plans and the establishment of urban observatories in Irbid and Mafraq enhance municipal capacity for data-driven planning, support decision-makers and improve the preparedness of Jordanian cities for future climate risks, while focusing on the most vulnerable groups and integrating gender considerations.Dima Abu Diab, director of the UN-Habitat program, said the project reflects a successful model of partnership between national institutions, municipalities and international actors. She said resilient urban planning, sustainable water management and the spread of adaptive knowledge are key pillars in strengthening the resilience of host communities and refugees in Jordan and Lebanon.Ammar Abu Drais, director general of the LDK Consulting Alliance, reviewed key project achievements, including the development of urban plans and adaptation strategies at the district level, the establishment of two urban observatories on climate and urban risks according to UN-Habitat guidelines, and the announcement of a new agreement with the Dutch government to implement the "Ghaith" project, which focuses on nature-based urban solutions for flood-impact management.The workshop, attended by Environment Ministry Secretary-General Omar Arabiat, Royal Scientific Society deputy chair Raafat Asi, representatives of ministries and national institutions, mayors and council members of Irbid and Mafraq municipalities, along with project partners, experts and community representatives, was organized by UN-Habitat in partnership with the LDK Consulting Alliance and the Royal Scientific Society and funded by the Adaptation Fund through the Environment Ministry as the national focal point.Participants stressed the importance of turning the plans into tangible implementation projects that improve quality of life and enhance adaptive capacity in the targeted cities. They reaffirmed partner commitment to continued cooperation with municipalities and local communities to ensure sustainability of results and extend the model to other municipalities in the Kingdom.