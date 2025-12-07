Ministry Launches Training Program For Tourism Service Providers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) – The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Sunday the launch of a training program for tourism service providers and sector employees. The program, initiated by the ministry, is implemented in cooperation with the Vocational Training Corporation and Ammon Applied University College (AAUC).The program is part of the ministry's efforts to develop employees' skills, enhance their readiness for the labor market, and implement the 2024–2026 tourism sector skills development strategy, which focuses on aligning professional skills with labor market needs, supporting sustainable employment opportunities, and improving the quality of services provided across various tourism establishments.The program targets the training of 450 participants from tourism service providers and staff in various establishments, aligning with the pivotal role of the tourism sector in supporting the national economy and achieving the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision in the area of human capacity development and youth empowerment.Training began at the Vocational Training Corporation institutes across all governorates, as well as at the AAUC training center, following a 40-hour training plan covering multiple areas, including restaurants and hotels, traditional crafts, travel and tourism offices, tour guiding, and delivering local experiences.Participants in the training program receive financial incentives of 75 Jordanian dinars as transportation allowances, specialized training materials, work and safety clothing, and accredited certificates from partner institutions upon meeting the program requirements.