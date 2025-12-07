Disruptive Futures Institute Names Metaruptions 2026 Word Of The Year & Launches Roger Spitz's Visionary Keynote Series

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the global landscape pivots toward 2026, the Disruptive Futures Institute has officially selected“Metaruptions” as the Word of the Year. This announcement coincides with the one-year anniversary of Roger Spitz 's global bestseller, Disrupt with Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World.

Celebrating a year of transformative influence, the book has cemented its status as the definitive guide for navigating unpredictable futures, securing multiple industry awards and achieving #1 Amazon bestseller status across six countries, in selected categories. While the publication marks a milestone, its content is proving even more critical for the year ahead. As organizations face systemic disruption, Roger Spitz - recognized as the world's #1 futurist keynote speaker on disruption, strategic foresight, and AI - defines this era not merely by change, but by Metaruptions.



'METARUPTIONS': DEFINING 2026 BEFORE IT BEGINS

The Disruptive Futures Institute named“Metaruptions” to capture the collective imagination and redefine how we understand systemic change. The term describes systemic, multidimensional shifts, where volatility is no longer a bug in the system but a feature.

Coined by Roger Spitz,“Metaruptions” goes beyond disruption, identifying the meta-layer where disruptions begin to disrupt the frameworks we use to understand change itself. While terms like“rage bait” or“AI slop” diagnose symptoms of a fractured digital environment, Metaruptions diagnose the underlying drivers: systemic, unpredictable shifts that render old playbooks obsolete and demand new anticipatory leadership.

Spitz explains,“Well before writing Disrupt With Impact, I was already imagining the emergence of Metaruptions.”

“We are past the point of simple volatility,” says Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute.“As we enter 2026, we are navigating Metaruptions - deep, interconnected, transdisciplinary system shifts arising from technological, ecological, geopolitical, economic, and societal convergence. Disrupt With Impact equips leaders with the agency to navigate and shape these evolving landscapes.”



THE VISIONARY TRILOGY: A NEW GLOBAL KEYNOTE SERIES

Responding to today's rapidly evolving landscape, Spitz debuts the global rollout of The Visionary Trilogy, an exclusive keynote series designed to equip organizations with futures intelligence to navigate deep uncertainty.

Following his blockbuster“Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour and special edition series on The Future of Finance, Predictability, & Risk - spanning London, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Bangalore, Singapore, and Washington D.C. - Spitz's new series centers on three critical shifts for 2026:

. The Mindset Shift: Anticipate complex, self-reinforcing Metaruptions that rewrite industry rules.

. The Intelligence Shift: Upgrade human decision-making in the age of AI; cultivate agency through lifelong learning, unlearning, and relearning - from the playground to the boardroom.

. The Leadership Shift: Define anticipatory leadership where value is created or destroyed by change; success depends on perspective, preparation, and response.

With demand for his insights skyrocketing, Spitz continues to bring his voice to stages worldwide. The Visionary Trilogy provides globally applicable frameworks to rethink mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership in an unpredictable world.



GLOBAL ACCLAIM: AWARDS AND INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION

Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World (Kogan Page) has achieved critical and commercial success, honored with:

. WINNER - 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Economics

. WINNER - 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA): Harvey Chute First Place, Business & Enterprise

. WINNER - 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Finance

. FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): General Business

. FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): Management & Leadership

Recognition from publishing industry leaders, cross-sector professionals, and passionate readers underscores the urgent need for bold, effective frameworks to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving world.

. Commercial Success: The book has achieved #1 Amazon bestseller rankings across six countries - USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, and Germany, topping categories including Artificial Intelligence, Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, Internet & Software, and History of Philosophy & Science. It also earned a Readers' Favorite Five-Star Rating.

. Global Keynote Tour: The success of the book parallels Roger Spitz's rise as a leading voice in strategic foresight, recognized as the #1 Futurist Keynote Speaker on Disruption and AI. His“Call to Impact” tour has brought these frameworks to boardrooms and government halls worldwide. Spitz has delivered hundreds of keynotes across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

. Critical Acclaim: Disrupt With Impact has received significant praise: Readers' Favorite announced a five-star rating, calling it a“must-read;” San Francisco Book Review awarded a 4.5 out of 5 rating; BookTrib celebrated it as“pure gold,” affirming its distinction in the crowded business genre; and Midwest Book Review declared,“Disrupt With Impact is an extraordinary addition to curriculum reading lists.”

. Breakthrough Contributions to Futures Studies & Strategic Foresight: Through pioneering frameworks developed in Disrupt With Impact, Spitz's work is redefining how organizations navigate disruption and unpredictability. Innovative models such as the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), the UN-VICE paradigm, Metaruptions, 6 i's (Intuition, Inspiration, Imagination, Improvisation, Invention, Impossible), and Techistentialism provide adaptive strategies for thriving amid systemic change. These globally adopted frameworks empower organizations to transform challenges into sustainable value creation.

. Global Book Signings: Spitz has held signings at iconic bookstores and institutions worldwide, including Waterstones and Foyles in London; Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles; Books Inc. in Mountain View; Politics and Prose in Washington D.C.; the Global Peter Drucker Forum's Book corner at the Hofburg Palace in Austria; the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) in Washington, D.C; the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW); and the Institute of Directors India; MIT Technology Review's EmTech, AMCHAM, and CNN in São Paulo.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS ON ROGER SPITZ'S KEYNOTE SPEAKING

. Top Ranked Global Futurist & Technology Speaker on the Future of AI, Disruption, and Leadership

. Creator of Techistentialism - the pioneering philosophy for leading in the exponential AI era

. Developer of globally adopted AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) - featured by MIT Technology Review, World Economic Forum & Global Peter Drucker Forum

. Delivered 500+ Keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across 6 continents and 40+ countries

. Author of 5 bestselling books, including multi-award-winning Disrupt With Impact

. Trusted advisor to CEOs, Boards and the World Economic Forum's Global Foresight Network & AI Alliance

. Founder of the award-winning Disruptive Futures Institute and Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence (San Francisco)

. Built and led Global Technology M&A practices (San Francisco. London. Paris) - advising on $25B+ in transactions

. Top Voice Award recipient & ranked Top 10 in Management Leadership (Thinkers360)

. Coined 'Metaruptions' - 2026 Word of the Year (Disruptive Futures Institute)



Be part of the conversation.





For media inquiries and interviews:...

ABOUT METARUPTIONS: 2026 WORD OF THE YEAR

Coined by Roger Spitz and a central theme in Disrupt With Impact, Metaruptions has been named the 2026 Word of the Year by the Disruptive Futures Institute. The term is an abbreviation of“disruption” with the prefix“meta.” A metaruption is a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions, including shifts in the notion of disruption itself. These are complex, self-reinforcing forces that transcend mere trends - unpredictable shifts that redefine industries, rewrite rules, and demand a new mindset.

Metaruptions generate widespread, self-perpetuating effects that extend beyond initial disruptions. As changes ripple through systems, they interact, amplify, and modify other elements - ultimately disrupting disruption itself.

Importantly, Metaruptions are value-neutral: they can lead to breakdowns or breakthroughs depending on our agency, mindset, preparation, and response.

Since its introduction by the Disruptive Futures Institute and Roger Spitz,“Metaruptions” has evolved from an internal foresight framework to a globally recognized concept. Its adoption spans policy research, national preparedness, professional futurist communities, financial analysis, and literary critique. Early uptake by policymakers, governance bodies, resilience organizations, and reviewers demonstrates that the term has moved from internal framework to shaping global discourse on systemic disruption.

Prominent organizations and expert bodies - including the Association of Professional Futurists (APF), National Preparedness Commission (UK), Dubai Future Forum, IDOS (German Institute of Development and Sustainability), CFA Institute, Kirkus Reviews, World Economic Forum, Risk, Global Futures Society, MIT Technology Review Brasil, Journal of Operational Risk, Institute of Directors (India), and Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa (Brazil) - have referenced the term to analyze multidimensional disruptions in geopolitics, economics, national security, risk management, and strategic foresight. Such diverse, independent acknowledgement signals clear diffusion of the concept beyond its origin.

Spitz's Metaruptions concept has also been featured in major media outlets, including ABC, Bloomberg, CNN, Estadao, iHeart Media, World Economic Forum, Peter Drucker Global Forum, INC, Fast, Morningstar, MIT Technology Review.

This growing external usage validates Metaruptions as a framework for understanding complexity, unpredictability, and self-reinforcing systemic shocks. Its recognition underscores the foresight in naming a phenomenon early - before it becomes widely understood - and highlights Spitz's conceptual leadership in the field of strategic foresight.