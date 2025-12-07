Dubai Volunteers Unite To Pack 100 Million Meals For Gaza

Volunteers in Dubai turned out in large numbers on Sunday to help prepare food boxes that will be shipped to families in Gaza.

The effort is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship under the Gallant Knight 3 operation, which aims to deliver 10 million meals to support the Palestinian people, aiming to meet their urgent needs and ease their suffering.

The campaign follows a call last month by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inviting the community to stand with the Palestinian people. Organisers said more than 6000 people registered within the first 24 hours after the link was shared on his official X account.

From 9am, the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City came to life with long rows of tables and coordinated lines of volunteers filling boxes with essential food items. School groups, corporate teams and families worked side by side. People of Determination were also part of the effort, supported by supervisors and fellow volunteers.

“Everyone is here with the same goal. We want people in Gaza to feel they are not alone,” said Dr Fawzan Al Khaldi, Director of Programs and Initiatives at Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives. He said the ship will set sail next week and aims to reach Gaza before the end of the year.

900 boxes every 30 minutes

Organisers said about 900 boxes are filled every half hour with vegetable ghee, rice, lentils, pasta, chickpeas, dates and other essentials.

Among the volunteers was Sharifa Abdelaziz, who was seen taping boxes at the final station. Out of breath but smiling, she said this was her second national drive after joining the UAE is with you, Lebanon campaign last year.“It is tiring, but it is nothing compared to what families in Gaza are going through,” she said.

Children took the stage to cheer on volunteers. One of them, Yousif A, said he woke up early because he could not wait to help.“We want to support our country and help people who need us,” he said.

In a corner of the hall, students wrote messages to accompany the aid. Hind Sultan and Bizna Yousif held notes reading, 'Gaza kids, our hearts are with you.' You are the Arab braves.

UAE leadership presence

Senior officials attended the event, including Dr Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and Engineer Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

Mohammed Al Shareef, spokesperson for Gallant Knight 3, said the turnout shows a united community responding to the leadership's call.“Every box is a reminder that the people of Gaza are not forgotten,” he said.

Part of a wider UAE push

The humanitarian ship is organised by MBRGI in cooperation with Operation Gallant Knight 3. It builds on the UAE's wider efforts to support Gaza. Earlier this year, MBRGI pledged Dh 43 million in direct food aid. In 2023 Sheikh Mohammed directed Dh 50 million in urgent support. Dubai Humanitarian also delivered 71.6 tonnes of medical supplies to Gaza through Egypt's El Arish port in September 2024.