Hamdy's Late Header Secures Draw For Egypt Against UAE

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Marwan Hamdy scored a late equaliser as Egypt secured a crucial 1-1 draw against the United Arab Emirates in their FIFA Arab Cup Group C match at Lusail Stadium yesterday.

Substitute Caio Lucas had given UAE the lead in the 60th minute, but Hamdy's header five minutes from time boosted Egypt's chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

Egypt are now second in the group with two points, while Jordan have already advanced after recording two straight wins. UAE and Kuwait remain level on one point each and will face off on Tuesday, the same day Egypt take on Jordan.

Egypt created several chances, but Ghanam Mohamed sent a header over the bar.

Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Bassam denied Bruno with a diving save while Egypt's Yassin Marei also threatened late in the first half, but the score remained even.

Both sides played aggressively, exchanging attacks throughout the second half.

UAE took the lead on a counterattack, with Caio - who replaced the injured Luan Pereira at the half-hour mark - tapping in from close range after Nicolas Gimenez sprinted down the left flank to provide the assist.

Egypt pressed for an equaliser, but UAE goalkeeper Hamad Al Meqbaali comfortably saved Islam Issa's attempt, and Mohamed Magdi Kafsha fired over from long range. Marcus Meloni also came close for UAE, narrowly missing from a difficult set-piece angle.

Egypt eventually responded through Hamdy, who rose high to meet Karim Eraky's cross from the right and head home the leveller.

Late in stoppage time, Mido Gaber appeared to score what would have been the winner, but Ragab Nabil, who had assisted via a free kick, was ruled offside, leaving both teams with a point apiece.

“It was a tough game against a good team, very high quality side. But we played one of the best matches,” said UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu.“We took the lead and had chances to score the second goal. But in the end we conceded a goal and had to take one point.”