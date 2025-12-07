Qatar-Based Berkane And Boulbina Fire Algeria To Big Win Over Bahrain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Two Qatar-based stars stole the spotlight as holders Algeria thrashed Bahrain 5-1 in their FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Group D clash, with Redouane Berkane (24th and 48th minutes) and Adil Boulbina (30th and 80th) each scoring twice at Khalifa International Stadium yesterday.

Mahdi Abduljabbar had briefly pulled Bahrain level in the 27th minute before Yassine Benzia's penalty in first-half stoppage time (45+7) restored Algeria's grip as the 'Desert Foxes' raised their hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals.

Algeria seemed to be almost entirely by the influence of their Qatar-based players in yesterday's clash.

Algeria snatched early control when Al Wakrah forward Berkane struck the opener. Bahrain hit back moments later through Abduljabbar, but the response from the Algerian side was quick. Berkane set up Al Duhail midfielder Boulbina for the second goal as the game produced three goals within six minutes.

Berkane won a penalty in first half stoppage time and Benzia converted to restore Algeria's cushion. After the restart, Berkane added his second goal to widen the gap and push them out of the contest.

Algeria's bench then added more fuel. Substitute Yacine Brahimi, another Qatar-based player – playing for Al Gharafa, made a clever pass to Boulbina who scored his second goal of the night to seal Algeria's victory, handing Bahrain their second consecutive defeat in Doha. Algeria now remain unbeaten and now turn towards their section finale against Iraq on Tuesday.

Brahimi said the team were eager to respond after their opening draw against Sudan.

“We wanted to show a reaction after the draw in the first game,” Brahimi said.

“So we are very happy today to get the three points, and we will keep fighting and stay focused for the next match,” the veteran midfielder said.

Another Algerian based in Qatar, Youcef Atal, who plays for Al Sadd, underlined the importance of staying serious in every game.

“At this level, there is no easy match. At every stage, we must give 100 percent with our national team,” Atal said.

“When we play for our country, we know nothing is simple. Thank God, today we had a good performance. The opponents were well-organised. Thank God, and God willing, we will continue with this same will and focus. God willing, we will keep doing what we are doing.”