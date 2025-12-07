Hosts Qatar Bow Out Of Arab Cup With Big Defeat To Tunisia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Hosts Qatar made an early exit from the FIFA Arab Cup after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Tunisia in their final Group A match at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the convincing win, Tunisia were also eliminated, as Palestine and Syria advanced to the quarter-finals from the group after playing out a goalless draw at Education City Stadium in the concurrent fixture.

Both sides finished on five points, while Tunisia ended their campaign with four.

Julen Lopetegui's Qatar concluded a disappointing tournament with just one point, scoring only once and conceding five. They had earlier lost to lower-ranked Palestine and drawn against Syria.

Tunisia, who played the final half-hour with 10 men, were the superior team for most of the match, scoring through Mohamed Ben Romdhane and Yassine Meriah in the 16th and 62nd minutes respectively. Mohamed Ben Ali sealed the victory with a stoppage-time strike, leaving many of the more than 48,000 spectators at the venue disheartened.

Both teams battled for ball possession in the early stages of the crucial fixture, but Tunisia looked the sharper side. Seifeddine Jaziri recorded the first attempt of the match, his effort blocked well by defender Lucas Mendes.

Tunisia continued to press and broke the deadlock when Ben Romdhane struck from close range, pouncing on a rebound after goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham had denied Jaziri's initial attempt.

Qatar struggled to create openings and managed only a weak attempt from Sultan Al Brake before the half-hour mark. Tunisia came close to doubling their lead when Firas Chaouat advanced down the left side of the box, only to drag his shot wide of the far post.

The hosts began finding pockets of space late in the half, winning a series of set-pieces, but they lacked precision in the final third. Ayoub Al Ouwi's header - drifting wide from an Akram Afif delivery - summed up their frustrations, as Tunisia deservedly went into the break with a one-goal lead.

Tarek Salman - replacing Al Brake - and Edmilson Junior, who came on for Ahmed Alaaeldin, were introduced at the start of the second half. Qatar opened aggressively, with Mendes seeing a shot blocked, Mohamed Manai hitting the crossbar from a corner, and Afif having his effort denied by goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.

Tunisia responded through Jaziri and Ben Romdhane, while Barsham tipped over an attempt from Hamza Jelassi. The North Africans doubled their advantage from the resulting corner, with Meriah heading in from close range after Ferjani Sassi failed to connect cleanly with the initial delivery.

Tunisia's rhythm was disrupted when Jaziri received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 66th minute. Qatar, however, could not capitalise on the numerical advantage. Substitute Mohammed Muntari headed over the bar, and Afif sent a set-piece well off target as the hosts continued to struggle.

Ben Ali capped a disappointing night for the Asian champions, drilling in a powerful strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time to seal Tunisia's win, though not their passage to the quarters.