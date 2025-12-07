New Projects, Expansions Underway At Egyptalum: Public Enterprises Minister
El-Shimy received a detailed report on the progress of the company's new aluminium wire production line-one of Egyptalum's flagship development projects intended to enhance output and improve competitive positioning at home and abroad.
According to the report, the project has entered its trial operation phase. The new line has a design capacity of up to 5,000 tonnes per month of high-quality aluminium wire, marking a major leap in both production volume and quality. The total investment cost is estimated at $17.5 million.
The project is being executed in partnership with the Italian company Properzi, a global leader in aluminium casting and wire-drawing technologies. This collaboration ensures the incorporation of advanced equipment that meets the highest international technical standards. Over the past months, all mechanical and electrical components of the production line were installed, along with auxiliary systems such as cooling towers, air compressors, and electrical transformers. The project then advanced to the programming phase, and operational tests have begun, gradually increasing output toward full capacity. These tests have confirmed the success of both the installation and commissioning in meeting targeted performance levels.
Egyptalum has already marketed the first batches produced by the new line to several clients, reflecting confidence in the product's quality and the investment's long-term viability.
The new production line is expected to diversify Egyptalum's product portfolio, increase value-added, and strengthen its ability to expand in domestic and international markets. This supports the company's growth plans and reinforces its position within one of Egypt's most strategic industrial sectors.
The minister emphasized that the project is aligned with the state's broader strategy to modernize and support national industries through the adoption of advanced global technologies. He added that the progress achieved thus far forms part of a wider, integrated plan to upgrade and develop Egyptalum.
