Cabinet Extends Tax Incentives To Petra Region Approves Economic, Aviation, Education Decisions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 7 (Petra) The Council of Ministers on Sunday approved extending previously announced tax incentives and fine exemptions to the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority.The decision mirrors earlier measures that granted discounts and exemptions on building and land taxes, knowledge tax, sanitation fees, inspection allowances, returns, compensation, road waste charges and rents owed to municipalities and the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) through December 31, 2025.Under the decision, taxpayers will receive a 100% exemption from fines on building and land taxes and the knowledge tax for previous years if all dues are paid by the end of 2025, in addition to a 20% discount on taxes and sanitation fees for current and past years.Early payment incentives for 2026 were increased to 10%, and taxpayers may pay outstanding dues in installments until the end of 2025.The Cabinet additionally approved a 25% discount on fees related to checks, returns, compensation and road waste, along with similar discounts for road waste purchases.Renters of municipal and GAM-owned properties will receive a 25% exemption if payments are made before year-end, with installment options available.In related steps, the Council approved settlements in 322 cases with the Income and Sales Tax Department to help businesses and taxpayers regularise their financial status.The Cabinet endorsed amendments to the 2025 civil aviation fees bylaw aimed at unifying airport fees, licensing drone activities, updating regulatory frameworks and enhancing transparency.The changes are expected to improve operational efficiency, support aviation sector growth and strengthen Jordan's regional competitiveness, particularly as major development projects proceed at Amman Airport and King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba.Ministers approved amendments to the bylaw of the National Center for Curriculum Development to enhance curriculum evaluation, establish a national question bank, support inclusive education and early childhood programmes and accelerate digital learning and assessment in line with modern educational trends.The Council approved procedures to finance a $10 million green-skills vocational training project in Irbid, funded by the Government of South Korea through KOICA, to support training in renewable energy, smart agriculture and environmentally friendly industries.Additionally, the Cabinet appointed Riyad Shiyyab as Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health for Primary Health Care and Epidemiology and reconstituted the Council of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Jerusalem, chaired by Sheikh Muhammad Tamimi.