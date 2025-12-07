King Receives US Ambassador To United Nations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II received United States Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Sunday.His Majesty stressed the need to step up international efforts to restore stability in the region, ensure that all parties commit to implementing all stages of the agreement to end the war on Gaza, and deliver relief aid to the Strip.The King noted the US' pivotal role in the region and in supporting peace efforts.Speaking about the recent escalations in the West Bank, His Majesty stressed the need to exert maximum efforts to halt unilateral measures against Palestinians.The meeting also touched on the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US, as well as ways to expand cooperation in various fields.Ambassador Waltz commended the partnership between the United States and Jordan, as well as the Kingdom's efforts to facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II also met with Waltz earlier on Sunday, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region.