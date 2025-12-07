Qatar Wraps Up Successful Participation In Shanghai International Luxury Property Expo 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has wrapped up its participation for the second consecutive year in the Shanghai International Luxury Property Expo 2025, held from Dec.5 to 7, 2025.

Consul General of the State of Qatar in Shanghai, HE Rashid bin Mubarak Al Khater, inaugurated the Qatar Pavilion, which served as a vibrant platform to introduce Qatar's real estate market and its rapid growth to property investors and stakeholders from around the world.

The national pavilion of Qatar was organized in collaboration with Invest Qatar and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), alongside a distinguished group of leading Qatari real estate developers, including Qatari Diar, United Development Company (UDC), GMG Holding Group, and Qatar Sotheby's International Realty.

This participation contributed to enhancing Qatar's position as an attractive real estate destination, amid broad participation in the event, which drew over 12,000 prominent investors and real estate sector leaders.

The participating companies highlighted the nation's advanced regulatory environment and the promising real estate opportunities it offers.

Commenting on Qatar's participation, Chairman of Aqarat, Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, said: "We take pride in our participation in the Shanghai Property Expo as part of our vision to reinforce Qatar's position as a leading investment destination, by showcasing luxury real estate projects and spotlighting the attractive investment environment the State provides. Qatar represents an ideal destination to invest, live, work, and do business.

We focus on expanding the base of international investors through innovative solutions and advanced digital services that ensure a smooth and secure experience, reflecting our commitment to supporting long-term partnerships".

For his part, HE CEO of Invest Qatar, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, said: "Qatar's real estate sector ranks as the second-largest non-hydrocarbon sector attracting capital expenditure from international investors, reflecting a high level of confidence in the Qatari market. The Shanghai 2025 Expo provided an ideal platform to showcase this growth and highlight the diverse investment opportunities available in a sector projected to reach $45 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.7%".

Over the past two decades, Qatar's real estate sector has cemented its role as a cornerstone of economic diversification, attracting around 17.4% of total foreign direct investment in non-oil sectors, approximately USD 1.7 billion, demonstrating sustained confidence from international investors in the Qatari market and its pivotal role in supporting long-term sustainability and growth.

The Expo is one of the most prominent specialized exhibitions for luxury real estate in the Asia-Pacific region.

The latest edition witnessed wide participation, with over 180 exhibitors from Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East, reinforcing the expo's status as the largest international real estate event hosted in Shanghai and one of the world's key platforms for attracting global property investors.