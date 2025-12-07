Mof, DP World Sign Deal To Modernise Afghanistan's Ports

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Sunday signed an investment term sheet with DP World to equip Afghanistan's commercial ports with modern technology, an official said.

At the signing ceremony, Mufti Abdullah Azam, chief of staff at the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said the agreement would pave the way for future contracts and foreign investment to modernise the country's ports with state-of-the-art systems.

He added that the planned projects would boost cargo-handling capacity and introduce operational and management procedures in line with international standards.

Under the term sheet, the first phase will modernise Hairatan port on the Afghanistan–Uzbekistan border, followed by upgrades to Torkham port on the Afghanistan–Pakistan Durand Line.

Subsequent phases will extend improvements to other logistics corridors, economic zones and national projects across the country.

kk/sa