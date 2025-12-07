Nightclub Fire: CM Dhami Speaks To Goa Counterpart Amid Fears Of U'khand Residents Getting Affected

MENAFN - IANS) Panaji/Dehradun, Dec 7 (IANS) The massive fire at a nightclub in Goa's Arpora has triggered concern in Uttarakhand as inputs suggested that some residents of the hill state may be among those affected. Taking cognisance of the reports, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday spoke to his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant and sought detailed information about the incident and the condition of the victims.

The fire has claimed over 20 lives, including four tourists and 14 staff members.

Officials said the Uttarakhand Chief Minister requested the Goa CM to immediately alert Uttarakhand authorities if any of the affected individuals were identified as residents of the state.

CM Dhami also sought assured assistance for such families, including help with identification, medical treatment, compensation processes and all related formalities.

Goa Chief Minister Sawant is learnt to have assured CM Dhami that all affected persons were being provided the required medical and administrative support and that the state machinery was fully mobilised.

CM Dhami has also directed all departments concerned in Uttarakhand to closely monitor developments linked to the fire.

He has instructed officials to remain prepared to extend every possible support to any Uttarakhand resident confirmed to be affected. This includes medical aid, legal help, counselling support and other essential services.

The Uttarakhand government has emphasised that it stands firmly with any affected families and will act with full sensitivity and responsibility. Officials said the state administration is in constant touch with the Goa authorities and is receiving all updates as soon as they are available.

Chief Minister Dhami added that the state government is on alert and ready to respond immediately should the involvement of any Uttarakhand resident be confirmed.

Earlier on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the massive fire that swept through a popular club in North Goa's Arpora, killing at least 23 people and injuring several others.

Extending her sympathies to the families of the victims, the President described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy and prayed for the swift recovery of those undergoing treatment.

In her message posted on X, she said: "Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed distress over the fire mishap and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire tragedy and confirmed swift action against those responsible.

Sawant, who visited the site early in the morning to assess the damage and review rescue operations, told NDTV that the general manager of the nightclub has been arrested, and an arrest warrant has been issued against the club's owner.

He said the government would ensure accountability at every level and assured strict punitive measures against any individual or establishment found violating safety norms. The Chief Minister also directed local authorities to expedite support for victims' families and coordinate with hospitals treating the injured.