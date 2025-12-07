UAE-China Entrepreneurs Forum To Boost Startup Eco-System To Accelerate US$101.8 Bn Bilateral Trade To US$200 Bn By 2030

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE and Chinese entrepreneurship and start-up associations sign series of agreements with Chinese counterparts to boost cross-border cooperation in technology, innovation, AI, Machine Learning, Robotics and investment

News Highlights: Bilateral trade between the UAE and China is expected to double from US$101.8 billion in 2024 to US$200 billion by 2030; China has over 116,383 startups, making it the seventh-largest startup hub globally. Of these, 32,700 have collectively raised US$1.02 trillion in venture capital and private equity; China is home to 146 unicorns. A total of 11,277 investors have participated in 30,526 funding rounds, with 5,813 startups securing early-stage funding and 1,670 raising late-stage funding; The UAE is home to 52,719 startups, as of late 2025. Approximately 2,815 of these start-ups have collectively raised around US$97 billion in venture capital and private equity.

UAE-China Entrepreneurs Forum that started today, Saturday, December 2025 in Shanghai, is expected to help double the UAE-China bilateral trade from US$101.8 billion in 2024 to US$200 billion by 2030, driven by technology, innovation, Start-ups, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Machine Learning.

More than 60 Chinese startups working in advanced technology sectors participated at the UAE-China Entrepreneurs Forum alongside a distinguished group of leaders and experts from both countries. The Forum conducts high-level discussions on the future of innovation and industry, and joint opportunities in artificial intelligence, fintech, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing, reflecting the growing momentum of technological cooperation between the UAE and China.

The event is spearheaded by Emirates Entrepreneurs Association and Vertix Holdings and supported by the UAE Consulate General in Shanghai, China, as well as various Chinese entrepreneurship and start-up bodies.

Bilateral trade between the UAE and China grew from US$80 billion in 2023 to US$101.8 billion in 2024, supported by strong investment, visa-free access, and Belt and Road Initiative links. This is projected to exceed US$200 billion by 2030, driven by non-oil sectors like technology, innovation, AI, Robotics, Start-ups, renewable energy, and growing Chinese demand for UAE energy and petrochemicals.

A number of agreements have been signed at the UAE-China Entrepreneurs Forum by Abu Dhabi-based diversified business conglomerate Vertix Holdings, Emirates Entrepreneurs Association (EEA), China Future Technology Fund (FTF), and the Innovation and Integration under the China Association of Technology Entrepreneurs (CATE). These agreements will not only solidify the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, but will help boost the cross-border entrepreneurship start-up funding and collaboration that will boost two-way investment as well.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Muhannad Sulaiman Al Naqbi, Consul General of the UAE in Shanghai, along with Mr Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Empowerment and Development Committee at the Emirates Entrepreneurs Association and Chairman of Vertix Holdings, and Mr Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Vertix Holdings, in addition to several senior Chinese officials involved in innovation and entrepreneurship.

This signing comes as the result of a comprehensive initiative led by Vertix Holdings aimed at strengthening economic and technological ties between the UAE and China, and establishing an advanced platform for sustainable cooperation in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship.

China has over 116,383 startups, making it the seventh-largest startup hub globally. Of these, 32,700 have collectively raised US$1.02 trillion in venture capital and private equity. The country is home to 146 unicorns. A total of 11,277 investors have participated in 30,526 funding rounds, with 5,813 startups securing early-stage funding and 1,670 raising late-stage funding.

In the last five years, 10,460 new companies have been founded, that raised over $17.5 billion in funding. Startups in China have witnessed 1,744 acquisitions and 4,717 IPOs, while 25,413 startups wrapped up operations. Additionally, 1,944 companies have been founded by women. A total of 2,537 venture capital (VC) funding deals were announced in China during 2024 while the total disclosed funding value of these deals stood at US$35.2 billion.

The UAE is home to 52,719 startups, as of late 2025. Approximately 2,815 of these start-ups have collectively raised around US$97 billion in venture capital and private equity. It is home to a notable number of unicorns (valued at $1 billion or more), with between 11 and 14 unicorns as of late 2025. The ecosystem is experiencing significant growth, with a reported annual growth rate of +32 percent across the UAE and +33.4 percent specifically in Dubai during 2025. The government aims to increase the number of companies to more than two million by 2031.

UAE startup funding in 2025 showed strong growth, with tech funding hitting US$2 billion by Q3, 2025, driven by enterprise apps, fintech, and proptech, fueled by investor confidence, government support, and mega-rounds.

“Today's agreements and our support to UAE-China Entrepreneurs Forum will usher in a new era in UAE-China entrepreneurship and Start-up eco-system and boost cross-border funding and investment,” Mr Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Empowerment and Development Committee at the Emirates Entrepreneurs Association and Chairman of Vertix Holdings, says.

“These initiatives and cooperation agreements align with Vertix Holdings' direction toward building a collaborative ecosystem and strategic partnerships that support and invest in emerging technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, smart computing, microchips, and research and development.”

He clarified that Vertix's role is not limited to enabling cooperation and knowledge transfer, but also includes strengthening its investment presence in these future-oriented fields, contributing to the development of innovation ecosystems in both the UAE and China while creating shared growth opportunities.

Thanking the UAE Consulate General in Shanghai, Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Vertix Holdings, said:“We look with great optimism toward future cooperation opportunities, and we firmly believe that such initiatives serve as an essential pillar for strengthening economic partnerships, exchanging expertise, and supporting the progress of innovation and entrepreneurship between the UAE and China.”

Vertix Holdings affirms that this forum represents a qualitative leap in the UAE–China cooperation track, marking an important step toward building a sustainable cooperation ecosystem that contributes to driving economic growth and strengthening entrepreneurship. Vertix also looks forward to welcoming partners in Abu Dhabi soon to continue the joint work and launch strategic projects that support innovation and open new horizons for collaboration between the two nations.

About Vertix Holdings:

Vertix Holdings is a UAE-based investment and corporate advisory group with a diversified portfolio valued at over AED 1 billion. The group operates across a wide range of sectors, including real estate, investment holding, mergers & acquisitions, education, financial services, technology, food & beverage, and professional services, through its subsidiary, Vertix Auditing.