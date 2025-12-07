HM Shah Attends Grand Celebration Of 'Pramukh Varni Amrut Mahotsav' In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (IANS) Ahmedabad hosted a grand celebration of the Pramukh Varni Amrut Mahotsav on the Sabarmati riverfront, marking 75 years since Pramukh Swami Maharaj assumed the role of head of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The event was held in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Addressing the gathering, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that Pramukh Swami Maharaj's life offered lessons that could guide anyone towards meaningful living.

He noted that the riverfront showcased 75 qualities of Pramukh Swami through illuminated boat displays, symbolising values that provide "a way to live life".

Home Minister Shah emphasised that Pramukh Swami expanded the reach of spirituality and Vaishnav philosophy, and, more importantly, made these ideals practical through daily conduct.

"By uniting devotion and service, he lived the Vedic message of seeing divinity in every individual without ever needing to preach it," Home Minister Shah said.

He added that through compassion and silent action, Pramukh Swami strengthened not only the Swaminarayan tradition but the foundation of Sanatan Dharma. At a time when public faith in saints and institutions was declining, Pramukh Swami and thousands of monks revived trust through their personal discipline.

HM Shah described the Sabarmati riverbank as a witness to saints' sacrifice, recalling Mahatma Gandhi's satyagraha and Pramukh Swami's acceptance of spiritual leadership in Ahmedabad's Amlivadi Pol.

He expressed confidence that this celebration would make the location an important global landmark. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the event showcased the deep commitment of BAPS volunteers, whose dedication reflects the values learned under the guidance of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and senior monks.

"Thousands here give not only their time but also their resources. Their spirit of 'what happens is done by God' comes from years spent in the company of saints,” he said, adding that true Satsang teaches one to understand life's essence and accept both success and failure with equanimity.

BJP state president and MLA Jagdish Vishwakarma described Pramukh Swami Maharaj as a "reservoir of virtues," saying his entire life was devoted to the welfare of others.

"Even remembering his name brings peace to the heart," he said.

BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj delivered blessings, recalling Pramukh Swami's lifelong humility and service despite holding the highest position in the organisation.

He shared memories from his youth, highlighting Pramukh Swami's discipline, compassion and steadfast commitment to vows. The event featured cultural performances by youth and saw the presence of senior BAPS saints and thousands of devotees, creating an atmosphere of devotion, reflection and community spirit along the Sabarmati riverfront.