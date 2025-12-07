Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Step By Step, We&#8217 Re Getting Back: Indigo CEO

Step By Step, We&#8217 Re Getting Back: Indigo CEO


2025-12-07 10:10:25
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of IndiGo plane

New Delhi- IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Sunday said the airline will be operating around 1,650 flights on Sunday, and“step by step, we are getting back”.

In the last few days, hundreds of flights have been cancelled and delayed, causing hardships to thousands of passengers. The country's largest airline, which generally operates around 2,300 flights daily, on Saturday operated about 1,500 flights compared to a little over 700 on Friday.

Elbers, in an internal video message to the staff, said the airline's On Time Performance (OTP) is expected to be 75 per cent on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, we have realised further improvements of the system in order to reach around 1,650 flights,” he said.

The video message was from the airline's operational control centre.

MENAFN07122025000215011059ID1110448533



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search