Russia Hails Switzerland’s Efforts to Restart OSCE Dialogue
(MENAFN) Russia expressed appreciation Friday for Switzerland’s initiative to resume diplomatic discussions, according to statements by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with top officials from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
Lavrov said: “We appreciate that, upon assuming the OSCE chairmanship, Switzerland, through you (OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ignazio Cassis), has shown interest in resuming concrete diplomatic dialogue with the Russian Federation.”
He noted that the presence of OSCE Secretary-General Feridun Sinirlioglu would help bring specificity to the Moscow talks, which are expected to address broader global issues affecting the organization.
Lavrov described the OSCE as being in a state of “profound crisis,” warning that it faces the “real threat of self-destruction.” He blamed this on many Western countries departing from principles outlined in the Helsinki Final Act and subsequent OSCE summit declarations.
"The reason is very simple,” he said, adding:
“Yesterday, we began a detailed, informal discussion on this pressing issue with everyone present. And I expect that we will continue it today in a formal setting,”
Switzerland’s foreign minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ignazio Cassis emphasized the significance of the visit to Moscow, saying the Swiss leadership aims to restore dialogue between Russia and the OSCE.
“It's very important for us to be here, because the OSCE is your organization too. I don't want to repeat my country's position on the war in Ukraine — it's well-known — but I believe it's necessary to confirm that our organization's doors are open.
“Indeed, over the past three years, it's been impossible to establish dialogue due to the differences between various states. This is regrettable, and we want to make progress on this path,” Cassis added.
Reports indicate that both Cassis and Sinirlioglu arrived in Moscow Thursday after visiting Kyiv earlier in the week, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
