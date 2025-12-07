Europe And U.S. Share Responsibility In Supporting Lasting Peace EU Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The European Commission's spokesperson stated this in a comment to Ukrinform's correspondent in the context of the publication of the new U.S. National Security Strategy.

"We welcome the strong priority the Strategy places on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. Europe and the United States share a responsibility in supporting a just and lasting peace," the spokesperson said.

The European Commission also notes the attention that the U.S. National Security Strategy gives to developments in the Western Hemisphere, "key to U.S. own security."

The EU fully agrees that "Europe remains strategically and culturally vital to the United States" and that "Transatlantic trade remains one of the pillars of the global economy and of American prosperity."

The spokesperson recalled that Europe had long relied on the United States when it came to defense, and that over recent years "we are stepping up and will continue doing so."

The spokesperson added that Europe is strengthening its own defense capabilities and defense industrial base.

"Europe is massively increasing investment in defence both to enhance our own security and continue making a decisive contribution to the Alliance, together with a concerted effort to ramp up defence industry to produce critical capabilities," the spokesperson said.

In this regard, the European Commission created conditions in March 2025 for an additional investment package worth EUR 800 billion, the press-service representative noted. In addition, transatlantic trade and investment remain an important asset for both the European and American economies, the spokesperson clarified.

"We will continue to engage constructively while ensuring Europe's competitiveness. The Transatlantic partnership is unique and as always, allies are stronger together," the comment reads.

At the same time, the spokesperson emphasized that when it comes to decisions concerning the European Union, "they are taken by the European Union, for the European Union, including those relating to our regulatory autonomy, protection of free speech and the rules-based international order."

As Ukrinform reported, the administration of the U.S. President Donald Trump published the national security strategy, with ending Russia's war against Ukraine identified as one of the priorities. It also states that the war in Ukraine has the reverse effect of increasing Europe's external dependencies, especially Germany's.

