7Th Jordanian Environmental Conference Opens In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) –Minister of Environment, Dr. Ayman Suleiman, on Sunday inaugurated the 7th Jordanian Environmental Conference.The conference, organized by the Jordan Geologists Association (JGA) in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, is themed: "Environmental Implications of Economic and Social Development and Remediation Projects – Environmental Balances."Deputizing for Prime Minister, Suleiman said the conference serves as an "important" national platform for dialogue and exchange of expertise on priority environmental issues.Suleiman added that the world is facing rapidly escalating challenges related to climate change and scarcity of natural resources, indicating that integrating the environmental dimension into economic and social planning has become essential for achieving sustainable development.Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives, continues to work on embracing "modern" environmental policies that align with international best practices, support the transition to a green economy, enhance resource efficiency, and reduce pollution, which would improve its citizens' life quality, he pointed out.The Ministry of Environment, he noted, is leading national efforts in the areas of protecting natural resources, reducing land degradation and desertification, preserving biodiversity, developing environmental legislation and policies, and strengthening partnerships with various official and private entities and civil society organizations.The two-day event will discuss several key issues, mainly air, maritime and soil pollution, climate change, land degradation, water management, nature reserves, biodiversity, environmental legislation and policies, and digital transformation and innovation in environmental protection.