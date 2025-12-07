King Meets With EU High Representative

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 7 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II met with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas on Sunday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation under the framework of the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between Jordan and the EU.The meeting, held at Basman Palace, covered the importance of building on available economic opportunities, particularly through the Jordan-EU Summit scheduled to be hosted in Amman in January 2026, in addition to the joint economic forum scheduled to be held next year with the participation of investors from both sides.The meeting also touched on regional developments and the need to achieve comprehensive calm in the region and preserve the sovereignty of states. The two sides emphasised that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve just and comprehensive peace.His Majesty reiterated the need to adhere to the terms of the agreement to end the war on Gaza and ensure the flow of relief aid, as well as to stop unilateral measures against Palestinians in the West Bank.For her part, Kallas emphasised the importance of the EU's partnership with Jordan, and the shared commitment to deepen cooperation across various fields, noting the Kingdom's pivotal role in the region.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.