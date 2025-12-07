Syrian President Calls On Qatari Businessmen To Invest In Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Syrian Arab Republic, HE Ahmed Al Sharaa, called on Qatari businessmen to invest in Syria, including forging projects and strategic partnerships between Qatari and Syrian companies.

This came during his meeting with a delegation from the Qatar Chamber (QC), headed by HE Chairman of the QC Board of Directors, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani, accompanied by First Vice Chairman, Mohammed bin Twar Al Kuwari, Second Vice Chairman, Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, alongside a multitude of Board members and Qatari businessmen, in the presence of HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, Asaad Al Shaibani.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the two brotherly countries in commercial and economic fields, as well as the role of the private sector in enhancing and developing these relations, particularly in light of the extensive reconstruction phase currently underway in Syria.

HE Al Sharaa emphasized the depth of brotherly and historical relations between the State of Qatar and the Syrian Arab Republic, noting that these strong ties represent the true foundation for investment between the two brotherly countries.

He added that the ongoing reconstruction in Syria offers significant opportunities for investment in various sectors, including agriculture, industry, energy, real estate, and other economic fields.

For his part, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani praised the close fraternal relations between the two countries and their brotherly peoples, stressing that these relations stem from the directives and keenness of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to strengthen special ties and enhance cooperation with the Syrian Arab Republic.

He noted the keen interest of Qatari businessmen in investing in Syria and their clear focus on the Syrian market.

In this regard, he affirmed that QC is currently preparing to organize a visit by a large delegation of Qatari businessmen to Syria soon, aiming to strengthen cooperation with the Syrian private sector, explore available investment opportunities, and discuss the establishment of partnerships and trade alliances between the two sides.

First Vice Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, Mohammed bin Twar Al Kuwari, explained that Qatari businessmen have great confidence in Syria's investment climate and see the current time as highly suitable for investing in the country.

Second Vice Chairman, Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, stressed the importance of developing investment laws that provide incentives for investors to enter Syria, such as freehold ownership and other competitive advantages.

Having participated in the meeting, Board Member of QC, Mohammed bin Mahdi Al Ahbabi, noted the strong enthusiasm among Qatari businessmen to invest in Syria, considering that the country now represents a fertile environment for investment.