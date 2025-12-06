403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi German Hospital Dubai Welcomes Global Trauma Pioneer Dr. Bilal El Yafawi as Group Chief Orthopedic Surgeon
(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Dubai 05 Dec 2025
Appointment underscores SGH’s dedication to compassionate, cutting-edge orthopedic and trauma care across the region.
Dubai, UAE — Dec 2025 — Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Dubai is delighted to welcome Dr. Bilal Mohamad El Yafawi as its new Group Chief Orthopedic Surgeon, marking an important milestone in the hospital’s mission to expand and elevate advanced trauma and orthopedic services.
Dr. El Yafawi is widely respected for combining surgical precision with deep empathy and dedication. He represents the very best of modern orthopedic care, where technical mastery goes hand-in-hand with genuine patient-centered compassion.
A Leader with a Global Journey — and a Deep Commitment to Patients
With over two decades of experience across Europe and the Middle East, Dr. El Yafawi joins SGH after serving as Head of the Trauma & Orthopaedics Department at Rashid Hospital, Dubai, one of the region’s busiest trauma centers. His leadership there contributed to countless successful outcomes for patients facing complex and life-threatening injuries.
Trained in Germany, Dr. El Yafawi is recognized internationally for merging scientific excellence with compassionate clinical practice. His contributions include:
Founder & Chairman of the International Trauma Congress, a global platform advancing trauma education
50+ scientific presentations at leading international conferences
A strong commitment to mentoring young surgeons and elevating orthopedic standards worldwide
Behind every achievement is a physician known for listening carefully, offering reassurance, and walking with his patients throughout their recovery journey.
A New Era of Precision and Patient-Focused Orthopedic Care
At SGH, Dr. El Yafawi will expand some of the most advanced orthopedic treatments available today. His philosophy is rooted in one belief: technology matters, but people come first.
Robotic-Assisted Joint Replacement
Using the latest robotic systems, he performs hip and knee replacements with exceptional accuracy and faster recovery times.
Advanced Trauma and Polytrauma Care
His expertise covers severe injuries involving the pelvis, spine, and extremities — especially crucial in high-impact trauma cases.
Joint Preservation and Complex Reconstruction
Mastery in minimally invasive, navigation-assisted surgeries and challenging revision procedures.
Highly Specialized Surgeries
Including ACL reconstruction, kyphoplasty, deformity correction, pediatric trauma care, and the management of difficult nonunions.
His credentials include advanced training from globally recognized institutions such as AO Trauma Masters Workshops, Robotic Surgical Training in Luxembourg, and ATLS certification — reinforcing a lifelong commitment to safe, high-quality patient care.
Strengthening SGH’s Leadership in Musculoskeletal Medicine
“We are truly honored to welcome Dr. Bilal El Yafawi to Saudi German Hospital,” said Dr. Ahmed Barakat, Hospital Director, SGH Dubai.
“His depth of experience, his leadership in robotic surgery, and — most importantly — his genuine care for people will elevate the way we serve our patients. Dr. El Yafawi’s appointment strengthens our mission to bring world-class expertise and a more human approach to healthcare for every member of our community.”
Reflecting on his new role, Dr. El Yafawi shared:
“Joining Saudi German Hospital is about building a future where every patient receives the most advanced care delivered with compassion and humility. My goal is to create a program where innovation, precision, and humanity work hand in hand.”
About Saudi German Hospital
Saudi German Hospital is one of the region’s leading healthcare institutions, known for its expert medical teams, advanced technologies, and unwavering commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care. As the hospital continues to grow, SGH remains dedicated to raising healthcare standards across Dubai and the Gulf.
For more information, please visit:
Appointment underscores SGH’s dedication to compassionate, cutting-edge orthopedic and trauma care across the region.
Dubai, UAE — Dec 2025 — Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Dubai is delighted to welcome Dr. Bilal Mohamad El Yafawi as its new Group Chief Orthopedic Surgeon, marking an important milestone in the hospital’s mission to expand and elevate advanced trauma and orthopedic services.
Dr. El Yafawi is widely respected for combining surgical precision with deep empathy and dedication. He represents the very best of modern orthopedic care, where technical mastery goes hand-in-hand with genuine patient-centered compassion.
A Leader with a Global Journey — and a Deep Commitment to Patients
With over two decades of experience across Europe and the Middle East, Dr. El Yafawi joins SGH after serving as Head of the Trauma & Orthopaedics Department at Rashid Hospital, Dubai, one of the region’s busiest trauma centers. His leadership there contributed to countless successful outcomes for patients facing complex and life-threatening injuries.
Trained in Germany, Dr. El Yafawi is recognized internationally for merging scientific excellence with compassionate clinical practice. His contributions include:
Founder & Chairman of the International Trauma Congress, a global platform advancing trauma education
50+ scientific presentations at leading international conferences
A strong commitment to mentoring young surgeons and elevating orthopedic standards worldwide
Behind every achievement is a physician known for listening carefully, offering reassurance, and walking with his patients throughout their recovery journey.
A New Era of Precision and Patient-Focused Orthopedic Care
At SGH, Dr. El Yafawi will expand some of the most advanced orthopedic treatments available today. His philosophy is rooted in one belief: technology matters, but people come first.
Robotic-Assisted Joint Replacement
Using the latest robotic systems, he performs hip and knee replacements with exceptional accuracy and faster recovery times.
Advanced Trauma and Polytrauma Care
His expertise covers severe injuries involving the pelvis, spine, and extremities — especially crucial in high-impact trauma cases.
Joint Preservation and Complex Reconstruction
Mastery in minimally invasive, navigation-assisted surgeries and challenging revision procedures.
Highly Specialized Surgeries
Including ACL reconstruction, kyphoplasty, deformity correction, pediatric trauma care, and the management of difficult nonunions.
His credentials include advanced training from globally recognized institutions such as AO Trauma Masters Workshops, Robotic Surgical Training in Luxembourg, and ATLS certification — reinforcing a lifelong commitment to safe, high-quality patient care.
Strengthening SGH’s Leadership in Musculoskeletal Medicine
“We are truly honored to welcome Dr. Bilal El Yafawi to Saudi German Hospital,” said Dr. Ahmed Barakat, Hospital Director, SGH Dubai.
“His depth of experience, his leadership in robotic surgery, and — most importantly — his genuine care for people will elevate the way we serve our patients. Dr. El Yafawi’s appointment strengthens our mission to bring world-class expertise and a more human approach to healthcare for every member of our community.”
Reflecting on his new role, Dr. El Yafawi shared:
“Joining Saudi German Hospital is about building a future where every patient receives the most advanced care delivered with compassion and humility. My goal is to create a program where innovation, precision, and humanity work hand in hand.”
About Saudi German Hospital
Saudi German Hospital is one of the region’s leading healthcare institutions, known for its expert medical teams, advanced technologies, and unwavering commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care. As the hospital continues to grow, SGH remains dedicated to raising healthcare standards across Dubai and the Gulf.
For more information, please visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment