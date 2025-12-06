Doha Forum Opens Today Afghanistan Session Scheduled For Day 2

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum opened today (Saturday) in Qatar's capital, with a special session on Afghanistan, titled“Improving Afghanistan through Regional Connectivity,” scheduled for the second day.

According to media reports, representatives from over 150 countries, including the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), are expected to participate in this annual event.

This year's forum is being held under the theme“Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.”

The special Afghanistan session will feature the following speakers: Abdul Hai Qanit, Head of the Strategic Studies Centre at the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismatullah Irgashev, Special Representative of Uzbekistan's President for Afghanistan, Walid Zaid, Director of Uzbekistan's Centre for Strategic and Interregional Studies, Zahra Babar, Executive Director of the Centre for International and Regional Studies, Georgetown University (Qatar).

During the opening session, Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, stated that mediation efforts to reach a new ceasefire in Gaza are ongoing, despite continued Israeli bombardment, Al Jazeera reported.

In addition to Afghanistan, key discussions at the forum will cover the Gaza conflict, Ukraine, Iran-Israel tensions, the Middle East and global trade issues.

The Doha Forum serves as a platform bringing together senior political and business leaders from around the world to address pressing international challenges.

