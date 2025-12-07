US Consulate Road In Hyderabad To Be Named After Donald Trump

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 7 (IANS) The Telangana government, on Sunday, proposes to name the road leading to US Consulate General building in Hyderabad after the US President Donald Trump, government officials said.

The high-profile road along the US Consulate General is set to be called 'Donald Trump Avenue'.

According to a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state government will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy, informing them about the plans.

The state government has also decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road connecting the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryal with the proposed Regional Ring Road after Padma Bhushan Ratan Tata. The interchange at Raviryal is already named the 'Tata Interchange'.

Addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Conclave in Delhi last month, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had proposed naming important roads in Hyderabad after leading global corporations.

In line with this announcement, the state government has decided to name a prominent stretch as the 'Google Street', recognising the global impact and contribution of Google Maps and the corporation at large.

The road along Google's upcoming campus, set to be the global firm's largest campus outside the US, at Hyderabad's Financial district, will be named after the company.

These proposals are part of the Telangana government's initiative to position the state as a symbol of innovation-driven India, the CMO said.

Besides, Microsoft and Wipro are likely to get recognition on the city's topography with a Wipro Junction and a Microsoft Road, in line with the Chief Minister's vision.

The state government is also considering dedicating some more roads in honour and recognition of distinguished individuals and corporations.

The announcements were made on the eve of Telangana Rising Global Summit, beginning on Monday at upcoming Bharat Future City near Hyderabad.

The two-day event will demonstrate the immense investment opportunities in Telangana.

According to officials, 154 international delegates from more than 44 countries have confirmed their participation in the summit.