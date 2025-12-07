Mastercard And Mclaren Formula 1 Team Invite Fans To Be Part Of The Action At Abu Dhabi Grand Prix



Immersive Fan Garage will feature a McLaren F1 Team showcar, racing simulators, an AI-powered experience, music performances, on-the-spot giveaways, and more throughout the season's finale race weekend Multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Jax Jones will make a special appearance on December 6th

Abu Dhabi, UAE – December 2025: Mastercard is bringing extra excitement to the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 with the launch of its first-ever Mastercard Fan Garage. Created as part of Mastercard's partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team, the interactive space is designed to bring fans closer to the sport they love.

Visitors will step into a dynamic gaming hub packed with adrenaline-fueled racing simulators and interactive AI experiences. Beyond the thrill of gaming, they'll discover performance-driven activities, get up close with a McLaren F1 Team show car, and enjoy a dedicated music hub. The weekend also promises a series of surprises for McLaren superfans.

Guests can look forward to a special appearance by global DJ and hitmaking producer Jax Jones, who will join fans to debut a remixed version of the new anthem,“Team Priceless”. Created and produced by amp – Mastercard's long-running sonic branding agency – The Team Priceless Global Anthem represents an unprecedented fusion of fan culture, racing telemetry, and sonic innovation.

Ahmed Abdel-Karim, Executive Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Communications, EEMEA at Mastercard, said:“As the global racing community gears up for the thrilling finale of an unforgettable season, we are proud to deliver Priceless experiences to Papaya fans. We know that people value experiences over things, which is why we created the Mastercard Fan Garage as the ultimate destination for enthusiasts to share their passion. From the energy of live performances by superstar Jax Jones to the thrill of winning exclusive experiences including hot laps, fans can immerse themselves in a truly multisensorial journey with a wide range of interactive activities. We can't wait to celebrate alongside fans and make this season's finale a moment they'll never forget.”

Jax Jones, Global DJ and Hitmaking Producer added:“Getting the chance to remix the Team Priceless anthem with Mastercard was one of those opportunities you just can't pass up. The track has an incredible vibe, and debuting my remix at the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi is a real highlight. I look forward to joining everyone at the Mastercard Fan Garage and bringing that energy to the set.”