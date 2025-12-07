Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy Retains Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup Title

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,December 2025: Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy was crowned champion of the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup as the semi-final and final rounds for the over-18 category were held on Sunday at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City. His Excellency Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, presented the trophies to the winners during the closing ceremony.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries and officials, reflecting the championship's status as one of the most prestigious events on the national sports calendar. Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy, who entered the round as defending champions, successfully retained the title.

Al Awani congratulated the winning athletes, noting that securing the title of the UAE's most prominent jiu-jitsu championship reflects the commitment, discipline, and consistent hard work shown by the athletes throughout the season. He also praised the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for its role in developing the sport and preparing athletes capable of representing the nation at major international events.

The competition was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri and His Excellency Yousef Al Batran, Board Members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; His Excellency Ali Saeed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Al Wahda Sports Cultural Club; Mubarak Al Menhali, Technical Director at UAEJJF; Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at UAEJJF; as well as representatives of participating clubs, partners, and academies.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said:“The Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup is very important for athletes and clubs. It gives them the chance to show their skills and is a real test of the technical level the sport has reached in the UAE. We are happy with the level of competition this year, which shows the clear progress of the players and the discipline they demonstrated on the mats.

“We thank the country's leadership for its continuous support of the sports sector, especially jiu-jitsu. This support is the main reason the sport continues to grow and succeed, and it gives our athletes the confidence to perform at their best. We also appreciate the strong efforts made by clubs to prepare their athletes and develop their skills. They are key partners in the success of jiu-jitsu at both the local and international levels.”

Ubaid Miftah Al Muhrazi, Sports Director of Al Wahda Sports Cultural Club, said:“Winning the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup is a major achievement and the result of months of preparation and planning. The athletes performed very well and stayed focused during the toughest moments of the championship.

“Keeping the title means a lot to the academy, the coaching staff, and the athletes. It proves that investing in talent and training consistently leads to results in major competitions. We will build on this success to continue developing our teams and strengthening our performance in future championships.”

Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy athlete Omar Al Suwaidi said:“Winning the President's Cup is a moment I will always remember. The championship was challenging, and the competition was strong in every round, but we prepared well and entered each match with confidence and focus. This achievement motivates us to keep improving and gives us a greater responsibility to represent the academy in the best possible way. I thank the coaching staff and my teammates for their teamwork and support, which helped make this success possible.”