Paraguayan Star Dürksen Wins Season Finale As Fornaroli Seals 2025 Formula 2® Champion Title

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE,December 2025: Joshua Dürksen capped his strongest Formula 2® race to date with a commanding victory for AIX Racing in Sunday's Feature Race at the 2025 Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. A four-time race winner this season, the Paraguayan driver converted his pace into a final P1 to close the year on a high and underline his status as one of the standout performers of the campaign.

Following an action-packed qualifying session on Saturday, Arvid Lindblad lined up inside the top 10 and went on to finish ninth in the Feature Race, with fellow front-runners Jak Crawford and newly crowned Drivers' Champion Leonardo Fornaroli also featuring in the tightly packed battle in the midfield. Fornaroli's title, combined with a consistently strong year across both cars, ensured Invicta Racing also clinched the 2025 Teams' Championship, securing a clean sweep of the major Formula 2® honours for driver and team.

On the podium, Dürksen was joined by Roman Staněk and Gabriele Minì, who finished second and third respectively after a hard-fought race at the Yas Marina Circuit. A five-second time penalty for Dino Beganovic saw him classified fourth after initially running in a podium position, with Oliver Goethe completing the top five at the season finale.

As the final round on the 2025 FIA Formula 2 calendar, Abu Dhabi once again showcased the championship's role as a proven pathway to Formula 1, with multiple drivers already linked to or involved in F1 programmes and Free Practice outings.

