Norris Sets The Tone Dominating Both Practice Sessions On Friday

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 2025: The opening day of track action at the 2025 Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix delivered an early burst of championship tension, with Lando Norris edging out title rival Max Verstappen in both FP1 & FP2, setting the tone for a high-stakes season finale.

Norris, who leads Verstappen by 12 points heading into Sunday, delivered a 1.23.083s to finish just 0.363s ahead of the Red Bull driver, underlining how fiercely contested this final weekend will be.

Friday's Free Practice sessions served as a preview of drivers testing tyres and track conditions, with McLaren's internal title fight gaining a little more clarity after Oscar Piastri joined FP2, having skipped the first session, and made an error on the soft tyre that left him 11th quickest.

Mercedes added intrigue to the evening session as George Russell outdrove teammate Kimi Antonelli to clinch P3. Further down the grid, Nico Hulkenberg surprised with a strong performance that saw him place fifth in line - a promising sign heading into Saturday's action.

Friday also marked an important milestone for rising talent Arvid Lindblad, who participated in FP1 for Red Bull following his announcement as a 2026 Racing Bulls driver. The teenager impressed with maturity and pace, finishing within seven-tenths of Verstappen.

With both practice sessions wrapped up, attention now turns to the final practice run and tomorrow's pivotal qualifying session. The title fight sits on razor-thin margins, and with Yas Marina Circuit's unique twilight conditions evolving sharply into the night, every sector on Saturday counting towards the 2025 Formula 1® World Drivers' Champion decider.

Drivers return to the track tomorrow for one final Practice session at 14:30 and for the qualifying session at 18:00.