ETIHAD AIRWAYS FLYPAST STARTS THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

Abu Dhabi, UAE, December, 2025 – Etihad Airways performed a low-altitude flypast over Yas Marina Circuit at 500ft, giving a flying start to the 2025 Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Race day tradition and awe-inspiring spectacle, the manoeuvre has become the signature moment that precedes the final race at the region's biggest sport-and-entertainment weekend.

The Superjumbo was accompanied by the Al Fursan Aerobatic Team, which coloured the air with red, green and black trails as a tribute to the colours of the UAE flag.

Led by Etihad's senior pilots, Captain in command Adel Al Zubaidi, along with Captain Azizan Bin Othman, Captain Harris Kynigos and Captain Abdulla Alafeefi, the Airbus A380 delivered a precisely timed twilight flypast as Yas Marina Circuit transitioned from sunset to floodlights.

Captain Adel Al Zubaidi commented,“Yas Marina Circuit is incredible from the air and we know tens of thousands of people are watching. It's a very special moment to represent my country and pass over the track just after the national anthem plays. To represent the UAE while the eyes of the world are watching us, is very special.”

This marks Captain Al Zubaidi's eighth Grand Prix flypast. He also led the inaugural Abu Dhabi Grand Prix flypast in 2009, piloting the first Etihad-liveried A340 to perform the tradition.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said,“The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is one of the most exhilarating times in Abu Dhabi, attracting thousands of international visitors from around the world. The fly-past over Yas Marina Circuit is a tradition which Etihad began with the first race in Abu Dhabi in 2009, and we're honoured to see the Etihad livery fly over this spectacular circuit, accompanied by the talented Al Fursan jets.”

Etihad Airways, a title partner of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, brought thousands of fans from almost 90 destinations, Etihad Guests members enjoyed accessed to exclusive trackside Hospitality on the Hill, while F1 Village featured Etihad activation with culinary showcase, activities for children and simulator experiences for the Grand Prix visitors to enjoy.