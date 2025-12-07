Heart Is Happy And Camera Is Full Of Tiger Photos, Says Actress Malavika Mohanan

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan, who thinks the tiger is her spirit animal, is at present in Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra, clicking pictures of the majestic animal to her heart's content.

Taking to her Instagram page to share pictures shot at the park, Malavika Mohanan penned a post titled "Chasing Tigers."

In the post, Malavika said, "I'm back in Tadoba after a few years, and every time I'm here I'm reminded of how this is one of the best tiger reserves in our country. Some of the best and most picturesque tiger sightings, strongly implemented rules to ensure the welfare of the park and the wildlife and so much landscape beauty. Heart is happy and camera is full of tiger photos(posting soon) so Yayy!"

It may be recalled that the actress had, in an earlier post, disclosed why she thought the tiger was her spirit animal.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on tigers on World Tiger Day, Malavika Mohanan, who has made a name for herself in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema with her impressive performances, wrote, "It's my favourite animal day aka #WorldTigerDay. Sharing some photos of and about this beautiful beast."

Posting a series of photographs of tigers and their habitats that she had clicked, she then went on to present interesting details about each picture.

Commenting about a picture of herself watching a tiger pass by, she had said, "I have innumerable photographs of tigers I've spotted around the years, but very few with one for obvious reasons. This was in the jungles of Ranthambore about five years back and I absolutely love this picture."

She had then posted a picture of a shrine dedicated to tiger in a village in Tadoba and said, "Most of the places in and around jungles till date worship tigers and other big cats and pray to them to be able to co-exist in harmony with each other."

Commenting on a video clip of a tiger making its way majestically out of the trees, the actress wrote, "I was with family, again in Ranthambore, and we spent three hours without sighting anything. Dusk was setting in and right when we were about to leave our naturalist heard a distant roar. We slowly saw this magnificent beast walk out and it came so close to our vehicle. It was so magical."

The actress also shared a fun fact about tigers saying that all the tigers found in India belonged to the 'Bengal Tiger' subspecies, one of the several subspecies of tigers that exist.

The next photograph that she had clicked was that of a tiger lazily dozing on the banks of a pond. Commenting about the picture, she had said, "A photograph I took of one a couple of years back. No wonder I like to think this is my spirit animal."

She completed the series with a favourite tiger meme that read, "Unbothered, Moisturized. Happy, In my lane. Focussed. Flourishing. Chonk."